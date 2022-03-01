150W charging might come to a mid-range OnePlus phone soon

New Google Pixel audio products may be under development, suggested by acquisition history. The semi-official news today begin with Google and their accessories. It's been a while since we got any new earbuds from Google other than the Pixel Buds A-Series, but that might change soon. A new report claims that Mountain View has been quietly purchasing audio-related patents and businesses, in a new move to reportedly improve the audio on Pixel audio products. According to Protocol, they've purchased the entire audio team of Synapctics which cost them about 35 million pounds. Their patents covered things as "Balanced Stereo headphones" and "Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds". They also acquired Dysonics, a company that developed 3D audio software with motion tracking, for an undisclosed amount. Last year they also acquired multiple patents from other companies like RevX technologies. And many job listings also show that Google is looking for experienced employees to go into their audio department. So yeah, not really a leak but maybe we can expect something at I/O?

