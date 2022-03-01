ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Beach parking at Holmes Beach at forefront of joint meeting with Manatee County

By Jesse Mendoza, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago
The need for more parking and multimodal transportation at Holmes Beach to address demand from tourists was a focal point of discussions again Tuesday between city and Manatee County officials.

For the past year, Manatee County and Holmes Beach officials have publicly tussled over the amount of beach parking available in the city.

In 2013, there were 1,255 parking spaces available in Holmes Beach, but that figure was reduced to 775 spots in 2020 following COVID-19. Of those, 124 parking spaces are reserved by paid parking permits for Holmes Beach residents, according to Manatee County.

Holmes Beach Mayor Judy Titsworth said the issue is Manatee County's problem.

"You have a public beach that's too small for the amount of development that's happening in the county," Titsworth said at the meeting. "That's not us. That was not planned for. I wish 10 to 20 years ago you saw what was happening. You have a public beach that offers 300 to 400 parking spaces – that's it. Then you relied on residential neighborhoods to continue to park hundreds of thousands of people."

She suggests the county purchase the Bank of America property, which is up for sale a couple of blocks away from the public beach, to build a parking garage.

Instead, county officials say they want the 480 missing parking spots in residential neighborhoods to be reopened, although a parking garage and other solutions such as beach parking at Anna Maria Elementary School and the Island Branch Library on weekends could still be on the table.

"I don't think that the solution to more people coming to the island is fewer parking spaces," Manatee County Chair Kevin Van Ostenbridge said.

"I don't see any reason for us to spend millions of dollars purchasing the Bank of America building that's blocks away and across two pretty good-sized roads to the beach," he said. "We already own multiple acres on Manatee Avenue and Gulf Drive at the public beach. If we are going to build a parking garage, it seems logical that that's where the parking garage should go."

Taxes for transportation

Officials also discussed efforts to bolster multimodal transportation in the city as a way to alleviate traffic concerns, including creating pedestrian and bike pathways along with the ongoing initiative to create a water taxi system.

Holmes Beach generates the second-highest amount of Tourist Development Tax revenue in Manatee County – more than $30 million over the past 10 years – but struggles to find projects that qualify for funding in its city limits and has only received back about $141,500 in that timeframe, officials said. Those funds could be vital to address transportation woes.

Last year, the city requested $282,910 to assist with its city center project, which would add bike lanes, sidewalks, and dedicated crosswalks with flashing lights to improve pedestrian safety. But the proposal was denied.

On Tuesday, Titsworth proposed an effort to make adjustments to Gulf Drive for a 12-foot multiuse path and said she hopes the county could dedicate TDT funds to the effort. Manatee County commissioners expressed support for the initiative, which would have to be considered later this year along with other TDT projects.

Water taxi system

The county also is working to bring a longstanding vision for a water taxi system to life. There is an open invitation to negotiate for potential operators to submit bids for the project, and results could be available as early as April.

"This could be a huge step to enhance multimodal transportation in our community," Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Elliot Falcione said. "Not only on the island but the mainland as well."

The effort seeks to connect the city of Bradenton to the three cities on Anna Maria Island, but officials are looking for docking options on Holmes Beach because the city does not have a pier.

Van Ostenbridge suggested renting a space at the Waterline Villas & Marina for the effort, but other options could also be considered.

Beach patrol funding

Since there is not enough parking at the Manatee public beach, nor at Kingfish Boat Ramp, Titsworth said visitors instead park in residential neighborhoods, which at times has caused headaches for locals.

She asked the county to systematically increase funding for beach patrol operations so that the city can eventually hire a dedicated patrol officer to help manage crowds.

She estimates the cost at about $115,000 to $117,000 and said the city is currently spending about $150,000 to $160,000 to patrol local beaches.

