Multi-day wave of snow set to hit Colorado this week

Photo Credit: 4FR (iStock).

Enjoy the warmer days while they're still around – more snow is on the way to Colorado.

The first snow of March is set to hit this Friday, stretching until Monday in some parts of the state.

According to the National Weather Service, snow will start to develop over the Central Mountain region on Friday morning, with snow showers starting along the Palmer Divide and Front Range area by the evening. Total snow accumulation is expected to be up to nine inches in the Central Mountains, up to eight inches in the Eastern Mountains, and up to three inches in the plains region. Less snow is expected to fall in the southern and southwest portion of the state, though some snow may land.

Mountain-Forecast.com predicts that snow will fall consistently on Longs Peak, near Estes Park, from Friday through Monday, with Saturday being the heaviest day of snowfall.

Additional forecast mapping will be produced by the National Weather Service as this storm approaches. While this storm probably won't be dropping multiple feet of snow anywhere, some travel impacts may still occur.

Both the Denver metro and Colorado Springs will probably seem some snowfall during this storm, though accumulation will be limited by warmer temperatures, among other factors.

Colorado's snowpack is currently at 94 percent of the to-date median, though this number is likely to decrease over several upcoming dry days between now and the incoming storm.

Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.