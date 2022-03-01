ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OutThere Colorado

Multi-day wave of snow set to hit Colorado this week

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V5J2e_0eSaAYyZ00
Photo Credit: 4FR (iStock).

Enjoy the warmer days while they're still around – more snow is on the way to Colorado.

The first snow of March is set to hit this Friday, stretching until Monday in some parts of the state.

According to the National Weather Service, snow will start to develop over the Central Mountain region on Friday morning, with snow showers starting along the Palmer Divide and Front Range area by the evening. Total snow accumulation is expected to be up to nine inches in the Central Mountains, up to eight inches in the Eastern Mountains, and up to three inches in the plains region. Less snow is expected to fall in the southern and southwest portion of the state, though some snow may land.

Mountain-Forecast.com predicts that snow will fall consistently on Longs Peak, near Estes Park, from Friday through Monday, with Saturday being the heaviest day of snowfall.

Additional forecast mapping will be produced by the National Weather Service as this storm approaches. While this storm probably won't be dropping multiple feet of snow anywhere, some travel impacts may still occur.

Both the Denver metro and Colorado Springs will probably seem some snowfall during this storm, though accumulation will be limited by warmer temperatures, among other factors.

Colorado's snowpack is currently at 94 percent of the to-date median, though this number is likely to decrease over several upcoming dry days between now and the incoming storm.

Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.

Comments / 5

Related
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow now expected in Colorado in first of three weekend "disturbances"

According to the National Weather Service, "a series of disturbances within a deepening trough" are set to drop both temperatures and snow around the state of Colorado from late Friday into Monday. Three weather events, what the Service is calling "disturbances," are expected to take place over this period. During the first "disturbance," set to take place late Friday into Saturday, the Central and Sangre de Cristo Mountains will likely see two to four inches of snow. During this time, much higher totals are expected...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Access to Colorado mountain town fully restored following weather-related highway closures

Silverton is accessible again after closures on nearby mountain roads cut off the remote Colorado town to travelers for more than 24 hours. At about 11:15 AM on Monday, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced that a 3-mile closure along Highway 550 between Ouray and Silverton had been lifted following snow removal. There are now no remaining closures along Highway 550, with other portions of the road already having been reopened.
SILVERTON, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#Day Wave#Weather
OutThere Colorado

Trail Talk: Tears shed over Colorado Springs trees lost in December windstorm

My husband and I grew up in different parts of the country. One of the many things we had in common was our love of trees. Our childhood homes were modest but had large deciduous trees that provided shade and beauty to our respective yards. I remember summer days when my siblings and I would climb trees and build treehouses. We would secure sturdy ropes and create old tire swings.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Entire Colorado high country under avalanche warning after week of snow

Feb. 25—Colorado's mountains were hit with a week-long winter storm, dumping feet of snow in some areas and creating avalanche conditions in many areas. Earlier this week, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) issued an avalanche warning for much of the state, which expired Thursday night. Now CAIC has put a special avalanche advisory into effect for all mountain areas in Colorado. "You can trigger a large and dangerous avalanche,...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Here's when more snow is expected to fall in Colorado

Hours after snow stopped falling in Colorado, more snow is on the way – but don't expect big totals. According to the National Weather Service, a large chunk of Colorado should expect to see one to two inches of snow by Saturday morning. Deeper totals may land in the mountains, but will likely still be less than four inches.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Mountain lion removed from beneath deck of Colorado home

Teams from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, and the Boulder Police Department Animal Protection worked together to remove a mountain lion from beneath a home in Colorado on Sunday morning. The lion was found tucked away under the deck of the home, which is located at 23rd Street and Panorama Avenue in Boulder, according to CPW. "Leading up to this over the past couple...
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Snowshoer missing after being caught in an avalanche in Colorado

Update: The body of a snowshoer has been found. Find updated story, here. One person is missing after a pair of snowshoers were caught in an avalanche in Gunnison County on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC). The two were snowshoeing near the town of Marble, when a small avalanche was triggered on a west-facing slope below the tree line CAIC said. One...
GUNNISON COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

[BREAKING] Body of missing snowshoer found following avalanche in Colorado

The body of a snowshoer that went missing after being caught in an avalanche in Gunnison County on Friday has been located, according to a tweet from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. The victim, not yet identified by officials, was snowshoeing in Marble, Colorado with a group when the avalanche occurred. The slide partially buried another snowshoer who was able to call for help. "The reporting party stated an avalanche...
GUNNISON COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Denver International Airport dealing with many cancellations again as winter freeze persists

Feb. 24—Denver International Airport got another 1.5 inches of snow overnight, leading to more delays and cancellations Thursday. For the third straight day, DIA is dealing with adverse weather. According to FlightAware.com, Nearly 60% of traffic on Tuesday was delayed with 129 cancellations. Wednesday was more of the same as 43% of flights were not on time, and 236 flights were canceled. Before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, DIA had 78...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

New ramp metering system begins Monday on I-25

DENVER — A new ramp metering system on northbound Interstate 25 in Denver will be fully operational on Monday, Feb. 28. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said the pilot project aims to reduce congestion and improve travel times on northbound I-25 between Ridgegate Parkway and University Boulevard. CDOT...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy