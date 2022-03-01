Puebloan advances to quarterfinals in quest to be Inked Magazine cover girl

A Pueblo native was recently named a quarterfinalist in the Inked Magazine cover girl contest.

Jazmin Hernandez — one of at least four Puebloans who've participated in this year's competition — placed first in her category last week, so Puebloans can still vote for her to be the magazine's new cover girl until Thursday evening.

Pueblo’s Kellie Cowger, who was featured by The Pueblo Chieftain last week , Sir’Rae Gonzales and Ashley Marie Rodriguez did not make it to the next round in their categories.

“I thought, 'I will apply, but I never win.' So when I was allowed to participate I was so stoked,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez got her first tattoo at the age of 17 when she was a student at Pueblo's Dolores Huerta Preparatory Academy, even though her father’s side of the family frowned upon body art. She graduated in 2012 and moved to California where the majority of her ink was obtained.

“I have always been attracted to tattoos and after that first one I just started getting more. I have about 24 tattoos and my favorites are the horror-themed ones,” she said.

“I have Chucky, Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, the eyes of Pennywise and Redrum (from "The Shining") she wrote in her Inked profile.

Jazmin Hernandez aspires to open coffee shop with Inked Magazine cover girl money

The single mother to son, Josiah, 6, a Highland Park Elementary student, Hernandez said she if she wins she has big plans for the $25,000 prize money. She would like to launch a small coffee shop as a stepping stone to her long-term plan of owning a café and bakery.

“My dad was a chef, so I am passionate about cooking. We would bond over cooking and baking,” she said.

Besides working at restaurants like her current gig at Tejon Eatery in Colorado Springs, she spent a year learning the coffee barista trade so she can combine food and coffee in her future plans.

To vote for Hernandez, visit cover.inkedmag.com/2022/jazmin-hernandez . If Hernandez advances, there will be two more rounds of voting after this week's, which ends Thursday.

