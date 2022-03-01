For now, at least, Evansville Regional Airport has no flights to Chicago, Detroit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — All flights connecting Evansville Regional Airport to Chicago and Detroit are on pause, leaving EVV with only three direct daily flight options.

EVV officials are hopeful that American Airlines will resume service to Chicago and Delta will restore its flights to Detroit, but they don't know when those decisions will be made.

For now, travelers from Evansville can only reach Atlanta, Charlotte and Dallas daily. EVV has retained a nondaily connection to Orlando and seasonal, nondaily flights to Destin, Florida.

United Airlines has permanently stopped flying between Evansville and Chicago. That was one of several cuts United announced in November.

A lengthy list of flight suspensions announced by American Airlines this week included the Evansville-Chicago connection.

It's the second time American put the flights on pause. They were halted from September 2020, during the height of COVID, and restored in May 2021.

Delta paused its Evansville-Detroit connection several weeks ago.

COVID, labor shortages and more behind grounded flights

Many airlines are dropping domestic and international flights due to the pandemic, pilot shortages, delays in new airplane production and other reasons.

American Airlines said last year it would fly only 80% of its summer 2022 schedule compared to pre-COVID summer 2019.

The most recent cuts announced by United include a connection between Lexington, Kentucky, and Washington, D.C. A slashing by Delta Airlines included service from Indianapolis to Salt Lake City.

Smaller airports such as EVV have bourn the brunt of these airline reductions, although EVV also cited some better news.

Director of Marketing and Air Service Leslie Fella noted American has increased seating capacity on its Evansville-Dallas connection, adding a daily flight, and Allegiant Air's nondaily connection with Orlando is doubling its 2019 seat capacity.

EVV has targeted the region's business community with its recent marketing efforts, saying the post-COVID return of business travel is key to the airport's future.

