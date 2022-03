Netflix has revealed the release window Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045's second season with its first trailer and poster! The first season of the new take on Masamune Shirow's classic Ghost in the Shell franchise first debuted on Netflix two years ago, and while it has resulted in some mixed reactions from fans it was also confirmed from the jump that this new series was being planned for two seasons with 12 episodes each. Following the release of that first season, a second was indeed confirmed to be in the works but there had been hardly any details revealed since that initial announcement.

