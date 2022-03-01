Raddatz: ‘It requires a great deal of courage’ to be a political candidate

TO THE EDITOR:

Like many in the Manistee area, I have enjoyed reading Ken Grabowski’s columns in your paper. Ken typically brings an excellent positive perspective on his observations of life in this region. Sadly, I feel he has let us all down with his Feb. 17 column on “Politicalish.”

I want to believe that Ken was trying to be a humorous pundit perhaps in the vein of Will Rogers with his sarcastic interpretations of common political rhetoric. His interpretations of those statements impressed me as being unnecessarily mean spirited.

In my many years of working with political candidates, I have found them to be good, kind, principled people with compelling personal stories to tell that resonate with their constituency. It requires a great deal of courage for any candidate to put themselves out there, to be judged by people who have been encouraged to be cynical and skeptical by those who broadcast or publish words like those in Ken’s recent column.

Is it any wonder why we have local races with unopposed candidates when we have citizens who think so little of those who may be willing to serve for the benefit of the greater good of all people not just a political party? Perhaps journalists like Ken would be better served to work harder developing pertinent questions that hold politicians accountable to clarify their generalized statements instead of just assuming the so-called sarcastic translations.

Maybe, just maybe, that courageous candidate fervently believes what he or she is saying in their speech on the campaign trail, and they want to go to Lansing or Washington to get something meaningful done for the good of all of us.

In 2022 it will be especially important for us all to invest the time and effort in evaluating candidates and then using our right to vote for those we feel will best represent us. We could sure use the help of some good solid journalism!

Peggy Raddatz

Manistee