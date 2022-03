Tegna Inc., the parent company of WPMT Fox43 will be acquired by Standard General, a New York-based investment firm. The two companies announced the plans this week. The agreement calls for Tegna to be acquired by a Standard General affiliate for $24 per share in cash. The transaction has an equity value of approximately $5.4 billion, and was unanimously approved by the Tenga board of directors.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO