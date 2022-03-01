ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Sabinsa introduces curcumin analogue ingredient rich in Calebin A

By Hank Schultz
nutraingredients-usa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime turmeric purveyor Sabinsa has extended the product line for this venerable ingredient family with a new offering derived from a related species that is high in the compound Calebin A. The new ingredient, which the company has dubbed CurCousin, is extracted from Curcuma caesia​, which carries the common...

www.nutraingredients-usa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eye On Annapolis

Cannabis: The Secret Ingredient for Reducing Anxiety

Cannabis is one of the most effective pain relievers that man has ever discovered. For thousands of years, it has been used to treat a range of diseases, including hangovers, headaches, and muscle aches. Today, consumers can consume cannabis in various ways using many different devices from dab rigs and vaporizers to pipes and bongs. If you’re interested in the latter, take a look at grasscity.com. Having so many different devices and cannabis strains available, each with its distinct effect on the body, it’s easy to find something that will help you with a certain sickness or condition, such as anxiety. When it comes to reducing anxiety, there are several natural remedies that people turn to. These include things like exercise, yoga, and meditation. However, one little-known remedy that is often overlooked is cannabis. Despite its negative reputation, cannabis is an effective way to reduce anxiety symptoms. In this blog post, we’ll explore the evidence behind cannabis as a treatment for anxiety and discuss how it can be used safely and effectively.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MIX 107.9

Holly Haze Talks: Ingredients

  A while back Holly Haze did a blog about reading labels. The ingredients list on any given product can be daunting so she wanted to do a follow up regarding certain popular ingredients that are in almost everything and why you should stay clear of them. “The importance of knowing the ingredients is pretty […]
HEALTH
Benzinga

PharmaDrug Posts Positive Results For DMT-Analogue Program To Treat Glaucoma

Psychedelics and cannabis-focused pharmaceutical company PharmaDrug Inc. (CSE:PHRX) (OTCQB:LMLLF) has completed a head-to-head potency comparator study of its two undisclosed DMT-analogue candidates for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma. What Happened?. Following this successful outcome, the company, in collaboration with the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation, has initiated fabrication...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Allrecipes.com

A Comprehensive Guide to Dairy Ingredient Substitutions

We've all heard that cooking tip about reading the entire recipe before getting started. But it's easy to gloss over the ingredient list and start throwing things in a bowl because, hey, you know what you're doing, right? Then comes the moment of panic when you realize you're actually out of milk, or buttermilk, or sour cream, or whatever delectable dairy ingredient that's necessary to really make your pie, pancakes, sauce, or casserole really next level. If you need to find an ingredient substitution for a dairy item ASAP, read on for this essential guide to what works as an easy replacement (or will do in a pinch) with other dairy ingredients you probably do have on hand. We even cover a couple pantry staples that you don't have to refrigerate but that can stand in for a dairy ingredient in some instances.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Analogue#Curcumin#Weight Management#Clinical Study#Cholesterol#Curcuma
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that blood pressure medications impact brain function

Published in Science, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that blood pressure medications have an unanticipated effect on the brain. The research team discovered that drugs used to treat blood pressure unexpectedly increase the effect of opioids that the brain naturally produces. This can fine-tune the function of a specific brain circuit and counteract the addictive properties of opiates like fentanyl, which are used to treat pain.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
Fstoppers

Moringa – The Herb That Kills Cancer And Stops Diabetes

If you want to be healthier, to live longer, to have energy and not to have back problem, then Moringa herb is the right thing for you. It originates from South Asia and it also known under the term ‘drumstick’. Due to its powerful antioxidant properties, it has been used for medicinal purposes for so many years.
YOGA
Taste Of Home

How to Tell if Ground Beef Is Bad

Ground beef is a fantastic ingredient to have around. It can be used to make hundreds of different recipes from varying cuisines, so it’s versatile enough to satisfy foodies and picky eaters alike. However, cooks need to be careful because ground beef is highly perishable. Grinding the meat exposes...
AGRICULTURE
Fstoppers

What Happens to Your Body When You Haven’t Drunk Alcohol for 28 Days

An ordinary person with an average income drinks about 9.5 liters of alcohol a year, according to statistics. And this person is not addicted to alcohol — they just like to spend time with their friends and have a few drinks. Sometimes they take a break during the week and drink just a little bit, maybe having one glass of wine before bed to relieve stress. What would happen to the body of this person if they quit drinking for 28 days?
LIFESTYLE
Fstoppers

82-Year Old Woman With Dementia Gets Her Memory Back After Changing Her Diet

Dementia is a syndrome associated with declining of brain functioning. There are many different causes of dementia and the number of people with dementia is increasing because people are living longer. At the moment there is no “cure” for dementia, and because it is caused by different diseases it is...
FITNESS
The Independent

Woman criticised for secretly filming ‘ego lifter’ at the gym

A woman who secretly recorded a man at the gym, who she described as an “ego lifter”, has been called out on social media.In a video shared to TikTok, user dvniel_73 could be seen working out behind a man lifting weights.“This ego lifter at Gold’s [a US-based gym chain] kept going in front of me just to do these half ass raps,” a caption on the video said.In response, personal trainer and fellow TikTok user Joey Swoll shared his insight on what he believes may have been going on, and why the man had gone in front of the woman.“So,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy