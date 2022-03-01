ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Pączki Deserve More Than a Day

By Naomi Tomky
Food52
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMardi Gras is also Pączki Day, but these Polish doughnut-esque delicacies (say: poinch-kee) deserve more than 24 hours in their honor. Around the world, various cultures celebrate the last days before Lent with various dishes or parties designed to use up all the soon-to-be-forbidden ingredients. Traditionally the Eastern European holiday for...

food52.com

Chicago Sun-Times

Don’t buy paczki on Paczki Day

The word “paczki” is not, as I sometimes do, pronounced “pash-key,” like artist Ed Paschke. Nor “push-key,” like the Jewish charity box. “Punch-key” is close. But not quite. “Poinch-key,” said Warsaw-born Dobra Bielinski, of the Polish pastry so ethereal it has its own...
CHICAGO, IL
Classic Rock 105.1

The 10 Commandments of Mardi Gras

As we gear up for Mardi Gras 2022, we all know there ain't no place to pee on Mardi Gras day. But, when it comes to Mardi Gras, what else don't we know? Don't sweat it, because here are your "10 Commandments Of Mardi Gras". 1. Thou Shall Not Covet...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Food52

What would be the best way to cook a frozen tuna steak?

Here's a link to various ways to thaw. I would favor cooking on the grill or wrapped in foil with the mushrooms and onions (I think they enhance but don't cover the tuna flavor). But if you prefer the tuna-with-tomato, go for that. https://www.wikihow.com/Cook-Frozen-Tuna-Steak.
RECIPES
