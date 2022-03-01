ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Rihanna's wild, wonderful maternity style

By Marisa Laudadio
Cover picture for the articleOnce Rihanna announced her first pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky by her side at the end of January 2022,...

Vogue Magazine

Rihanna’s Latest Maternity Look Shut Down the Red Carpet

Ever since Rihanna announced her first pregnancy with A$AP Rocky last Monday in an epic look that featured a hot pink knee-length Chanel puffer jacket and belly chains, she’s made it clear that her vision of maternity style is here to shake things up. She’s worn everything from a black lace-up Jean Paul Gaultier top and low rise pants to accentuate her baby bump, to a showstopping vintage denim and leopard print patchworked coat paired with jeans and a Fendi crop top—all while dripping in plenty of dazzling Jacquie Aiche gold body chains, naturally.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Rihanna Just Wore a Robe as a Gown, and It Works

Rihanna just wore a robe as a gown for a night out, and somehow made it look good. I mean, this is the queen of boudoir dressing we're talking about after all. But of course, she didn't wear your typical fluffy white bathrobe. Instead, she slipped on a floor-length red vinyl wrap from her own lingerie line to surprise shoppers at her new Savage x Fenty store at Westfield Culver City mall in Los Angeles. The piece featured a chic hood, which she pulled up over her slicked-back ponytail, and a matching belt that tied above her growing stomach. Rihanna paired the robe with crimson, ankle-strap sandals, hoop earrings, and reverse winged eyeliner that color-coordinated with her outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Rihanna’s Maternity Looks Are A Celebration Of Body Positivity And Individual Fashion

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky and styling out maternity fashion to mesmerising effect. No over-the-bump jeans for our Rih. Barely anything about her haute streetwear has changed, save for the glorious fact she now leaves her Chanel puffers and Jean Paul Gaultier cardis undone to show her growing belly. Her signature baggy Vetements denim sits a little lower – all the better to show off her Christian Lacroix and Jacquie Aiche body jewellery – but it’s business as usual for fashion’s favourite bad gal, who rolls through life in Balenciaga and Amina Muaddi.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Person
Rihanna
Footwear News

Demi Moore Steps Out in Leather Outfit and Chelsea Sock Boots at Chloé Fall 2022 Show

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore gave all-leather styling a chic makeover at Chloé’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The actress was joined in the front row by Maria Sharapova, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Marisa Tomei, among other stars. The “Ghost” actress left her hotel en route to the show wearing a head-to-toe Chloé ensemble, featuring a beige leather trench coat with monochrome buttons. The slick outerwear was paired with a white leather midi skirt, as well as a black turtleneck top and woven brown leather belt. Moore’s look was complete with her own eyeglasses, as...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
#Paris Fashion Week#Maternity#Lingerie
Footwear News

Zoe Kravitz’s Style Evolution Spans Old Hollywood Glamour to Edgy Experiments

As the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, Zoe Kravitz has quickly tapped into her star potential. The actress frequents luxury fashion shows, exclusive A-list events and red carpets. Kravitz knows what she likes and what suits her petite frame and has proven her style savvy by making it on the best-dressed lists throughout her career. The entertainer’s style has evolved from casual-chic to full glam. And it was glamour, indeed, on display when Kravitz attended the “Fantastic Beasts” movie premiere on Nov. 10, 2016 in a sheer, beaded crochet gown. The Alexander McQueen dress featured elaborate off-shoulder...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Gets Tropical in Threadbare Halter Dress, Leather Bralette and Wrapped Reptilian Stiletto Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara went tropical while promoting Ten To One rum. The “All You’ve Got” actress posed behind the scenes on Instagram in a daring halter-neck dress, which featured a dark brown leather bra top, knotted leather straps and ring accents. The musician’s ensemble was cinched with a draped skirt composed of numerous red threads, creating an alluring and intricate garment. Ciara’s look was complete with diamond stud earrings and gold bangles. “Mood #Weekend,” the singer captioned a photo dump, which included her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CharlotteObserver.com

See Pregnant Tori Roloff’s Maternity Shoot: I’ve ‘Never Felt So Beautiful’

A stunning shoot! Pregnant Tori Roloff posed for maternity pics ahead of her third child’s arrival. “This pregnancy has been so much more than I could have ever asked God for,” the Little People, Big World star, 30, captioned a Monday, February 7, Instagram photo of herself cradling her budding belly in a lace dress.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Rihanna Brings Her Maternity Style to Milan Fashion Week in Head-to-Toe Gucci

Bringing her boundary-pushing maternity style to Milan Fashion Week, Rihanna attended Gucci's fall 2022 runway show with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In line with previous style moments since she announced her pregnancy, the business mogul opted for a bump-revealing latex and lace crop top paired with low-slung black trousers with a dragon motif on the right leg. A purple faux-fur jacket added color and warmth to the Gucci ensemble, while a reflective metallic hair piece brought a touch of glamour. Rihanna's entire look was pulled from the Gucci prefall 2022 collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Rihanna Just Wore The Most Noughties Jeans Of All Time

Like the rest of the fashion world, Rihanna is on a Y2K streak, as evidenced by her latest date-night outfit. For dinner at Carbone with A$AP Rocky on 18 February, the Fenty icon selected another bomber jacket – this one courtesy of R13 – which she paired with a vintage Mets T-shirt. (“Ya gotta believe!”) Adding a touch of glamour to her look: a pair of Amina Muaddi’s crystal-strap leather sandals and a Dior choker from John Galliano’s autumn/winter 2004 collection, which nodded to Vogue’s illustrated Edwardian-era covers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

An Up-Close Look at Ashanti’s National Anthem Outfit Featuring Thigh-High Stretch Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to fashion, Ashanti always understands the assignment. On Thursday, the R&B singer took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her outfit from her performance at the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ashanti attended the highly anticipated football game to sing the National Anthem last Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) The Grammy Award-winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a colorful scallop-trim...
RETAIL
The Independent

Rihanna attends Gucci show in Milan with A$AP Rocky: ‘Stunning’

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attended Milan Fashion Week in style. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, sat front row at Gucci’s Fall 2022 show on Friday 25 February. For the occasion, the pregnant star continued her signature bare baby bump trend with a black latex crop top, dragon-printed satin pants, a fluffy lavender coat, and a mirrored-gold headpiece.A$AP Rocky, 33, accompanied the singer in an all-black ensemble with mustard gloves and a Gucci suitcase.On social media, where fans have shared videos and photos of the outing, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky could be seen holding hands as they...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Anne Hathaway Sparkles in Sheer Purple Dress and Glossy Sky-High Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Anne Hathaway kicked off press for her upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries, “WeCrashed,” in style this week. The “Locked Down” star shared her first press look on Instagram, featuring a dazzling purple Valentino dress. The knee-length number featured a velvety bodice with a sheer skirt and 3/4-length sleeves. The ensemble gained dramatic flair from a waist-high slit, as well as long fringe cascading from its sleeves and hem. The piece was complete with sparkly sequin accents for a burst of sleek...
BEAUTY & FASHION
GQMagazine

Here Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Best Post-Pregnancy Announcement Fits

Now that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have officially announced they’re expecting their first child, they can really start dressing. (As if they’d ever stopped in the first place.) Since the couple shared the news in late January, their post-pregnancy announcement tour has been a sartorial whirlwind, almost as if Rih had been saving up some belly-baring looks for weeks’ worth of viral moments. So far, A$AP’s paternity style seems pretty in line with what he normally wears, but with what we can only guesstimate are some preemptively dadcore flourishes. (Frankly, the same goes for Rih’s maternity looks.) Here, we rounded up some of their best parents-to-be looks, as they prepare to welcome their future “very fly child” into the world.
CELEBRITIES

