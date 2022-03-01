ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Thursday at MTSU: The world's largest paper airplane contest promotes aerospace careers

By Gary Estwick, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35bcGj_0eSa7XjU00

Kevin Coleman has always known his career calling — find creative ways to make planes do things they aren’t supposed to. Tumbles. Spins and rolls. Loops and lines. All aggressive maneuvers at high speeds.

“There are very few jobs on this planet where the tiny miscalculation mistake can lead to the thinkable,” Coleman said from the Murfreesboro Airport.

It’s the journey of an aerial prodigy. Coleman experienced his first flying lesson at age 10. Six years later, he piloted his first solo flight and started competing professionally. When many of his high school peers were enjoying relaxing summers, he was collecting his pilot’s license.

Decades later, Coleman is still the kid in the cockpit. In a precise, costly and dangerous sport dominated by men twice his age, he is one of the few Americans participating in the highest level of international competition. Coleman has logged thousands of hours in the air, flown at Red Bull Air Races and earned a spot on the U.S. Advanced Aerobatics Team.

He jokes that he’s the black sheep in a family of doctors. Truth is, while flying is a continued hobby of his father and siblings, Coleman decided early to make hanging upside down with G forces pushing and pulling his frame a lifestyle, much to the chagrin of his mother.

In other news:Tennessee legislation to bar newcomers from primary races passes Senate

For subscribers:More than $80 million approved in new P-EBT funds for Tennessee families

"It wasn't until the last couple years that she's actually OK with it," Coleman, 31, said. "And she's not really OK with it, still."

To Coleman, he’s not a stunt pilot. He’s a professional aerobatic pilot.

He knows the outcome of everything he does in the air because he trains so much, so hard, his way to manage jeopardy and perform in front of thousands at air shows, including the Great Tennessee Air Show at the Smyrna Airport.

Coleman promotes Thursday competition for MTSU students: Red Bull Paper Wings

Coleman is also an ambassador. That’s why he was at the Murfreesboro Airport last week to promote aerospace opportunities. He talked about Thursday afternoon’s event – Middle Tennessee State University students are invited to compete in a regional qualifier at 3 p.m. for Red Bull Paper Wings, billed as the world’s largest paper plane competition. With no fuel or engines, students must make a plain sheet of A4 paper fly as far, as long or as artistically through the air as possible.

The competition is open to all MTSU students.

The top finishers in distance and airtime categories will advance to a regional event at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. After national finals, seven college students will represent the U.S. in the world final in Salzburg, Austria.

Coleman reminded MTSU students while flying is really, really, cool, there are lots of career opportunities behind the scenes – from engineers and mechanics.

Will Kevin Coleman let his daughter fly?

In the coming weeks, Coleman and his wife, Kayla, are expecting their first child.

Dad is bracing for the day his little girl asks to fly.

He’s not going to tell her no; he’s going to let her do whatever she wants to do and make sure she has the proper training. Still, Coleman hopes her career path isn’t as dangerous as his line of work.

"I hope she likes tennis or something like that," he said, half-joking. "That would be way less stressful for me… now I understand what my mom was going through."

Story idea? News tip? Question about a story? Gary Estwick can be reached at 931-245-0282. He also can be reached at gestwick@gannett.com and on Twitter @garyestwick.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Industry
State
Tennessee State
Murfreesboro, TN
Industry
City
Huntsville, TN
Local
Tennessee Business
State
Alabama State
Murfreesboro, TN
Business
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Reuters

IPC makes Paralympics U-turn as Russia, Belarus face new sanctions

March 3 (Reuters) - The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) bowed to pressure and made a U-turn on its decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the Winter Games while Formula One and UEFA imposed new sanctions on Thursday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to sanctions across...
EUROPE
NBC News

States launch probe into TikTok’s effect on kids’ health

State attorneys general have launched a nationwide investigation into TikTok and its possible harmful effects on young users’ mental health, widening government scrutiny of the wildly popular video platform. The investigation was announced Wednesday by a number of states led by California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CBS News

January 6 committee issues subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle in the panel's latest attempt to compel testimony from former President Donald Trump's closest allies. Guilfoyle and her lawyers met with the committee over video conference last week, but abruptly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

U.S. offers temporary legal status to Ukrainians, citing Russian attack

The Biden administration on Thursday offered tens of thousands of Ukrainians living in the U.S. a temporary humanitarian protection from deportation due to the ongoing Russian military offensive in Ukraine. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas created an 18-month Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program for Ukrainians who have...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtsu#Middle Tennessee State#Aerospace#Paper Airplane#Americans#Red Bull Air Races#Senate
The Hill

White House knocks down talk of banning Russian oil imports

The White House on Thursday knocked down talk of banning Russian oil imports, warning doing so could further spike the already high price of gas for Americans after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) threw her support behind the idea. "Our objective and the president’s objective has been to maximize impact on...
POTUS
The Daily News Journal

The Daily News Journal

915
Followers
312
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

DNJ.com is the home page of The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, with in-depth and updated local news, MTSU and high school sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://dnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy