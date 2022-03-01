Leikeli47 Returns With “BITM” Single

Regina Spektor isn’t for everyone, but the people for whom she’s for, she’s really for. Intoxicating at best, confusing at worst, Spektor leaves you hanging on to every word and every strange, bubbling vocalization of her twisted, macabre poetry that’s as equally fitting for a rom-com (looking at you, 500 Days of Summer) as it is for a funeral. Spektor is a capital-A Artist who over the course of the last two decades has released only seven albums of the anti-folk genre she’s come to define. Now, Spektor is announcing her eighth and latest album Home, before and after — her first in five years — which will release on June 24. Along with the announcement is the release of the single “Becoming All Alone,” a beautiful little gift about someone walking past bars and bodegas who talks to God — a surreal tale that strikes Spektor’s quintessential tone that’s as emotional as it is silly.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO