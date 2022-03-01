ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Leikeli47 Returns With “BITM” Single

2dopeboyz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunny; that’s the most I’ve seen of her face since she came on to scene. Four years after her 2018 album Acrylic, Leikeli47 will...

2dopeboyz.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Florence + The Machine return with new single ‘King’

Florence + The Machine have returned with their new single ‘King’ – you can hear the track below. The Florence Welch-led band began teasing new material earlier this week, prompting speculation that the follow-up album to June 2018’s ‘High As Hope’ will arrive soon.
MUSIC
NYLON

Regina Spektor Returns With New Single “Becoming All Alone”

Regina Spektor isn’t for everyone, but the people for whom she’s for, she’s really for. Intoxicating at best, confusing at worst, Spektor leaves you hanging on to every word and every strange, bubbling vocalization of her twisted, macabre poetry that’s as equally fitting for a rom-com (looking at you, 500 Days of Summer) as it is for a funeral. Spektor is a capital-A Artist who over the course of the last two decades has released only seven albums of the anti-folk genre she’s come to define. Now, Spektor is announcing her eighth and latest album Home, before and after — her first in five years — which will release on June 24. Along with the announcement is the release of the single “Becoming All Alone,” a beautiful little gift about someone walking past bars and bodegas who talks to God — a surreal tale that strikes Spektor’s quintessential tone that’s as emotional as it is silly.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

The Vaccines return with danceable new single ‘Thunder Fever’

The Vaccines have returned with their first new music of 2022 – listen to ‘Thunder Fever’ below. The new track follows the London band’s fifth album ‘Back In Love City’, which came out late last year. Discussing how ‘Thunder Fever’ came to be, Vaccines...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leikeli47#Bitm
The US Sun

Who was John Stahl and what was his cause of death?

THE ENTERTAINMENT world suffered a tragic loss with the announcement of John Stahl's death. John achieved fame and public recognition for his roles across multiple television shows, he was 68 at the time of his passing. Who was John Stahl?. John Stahl was a Scottish actor from the Clackmannanshire area...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
One Green Planet

Newborn Kitten Found Dragging Herself on Hot Concrete Rescued!

This poor kitten was found dragging herself on the hot concrete while ongoing traffic was passing by. It was a miracle that TikTok user @aricsv97 noticed her and was kind enough to stop and bring her to safety!. It turns out that she was only 2 days old and was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hiphop-n-more.com

Jack Harlow Returns with New Single & Video ‘Nail Tech’: Watch

Jack Harlow is starting his new era with the single ‘Nail Tech’. The platinum selling rapper announced the new song earlier this week, bringing cheer to the fans who have been waiting for the rapper to drop new music. Although he’s done a few collaborations here and there, the Kentucky rapper hasn’t shared solo music in a long time, apart from ‘SUVs (Black on Black)‘ with Pooh Shiesty back in March.
CELEBRITIES
People

Russell Wilson Proposes to Ciara Again, Asks Her for More Babies: 'Just Give Me One More'

Are Ciara and Russell Wilson seeing more children in their futures?. The Grammy-winning artist, 36, guest hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday and was joined by her husband for the special occasion. During the show, the Seahawks quarterback, 33, surprised the "Level Up" singer with an unexpected proposal, asking his wife if she wanted to have another baby. The couple already parents to 19-month-old son Win Harrison, daughter Sienna Princess, 4, as well as son Future Zahir, 7, whom Ciara shares with ex Future.
NFL
Complex

Zenesoul Returns With Her Euphoric Single “Glowing”

Zenesoul turns perfection on its head on her new single “Glowing,” which unabashedly proclaims that there is power in owning who you are. On “Glowing,” the Brampton artist leans into optimism and celebrates Black beauty to uplift listeners. “No one should feel less than because of how they naturally are,” she tells Complex Canada. From feeling marginalized due to how she looks, she reclaims the little details that make her unique by choosing to love them. “Social media has a way of magnifying our imperfections; but I want to remind myself and listeners that we are all created uniquely and deserve to celebrate every single thing about ourselves, periodt!”
MUSIC
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Nearly Died From Plastic Surgeries

Hazel E is swearing off future plastic surgery procedures. The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star has been documenting her recovery process since going under the knife and revealing complications, several of which have nearly cost her life. The aspiring rapper says she wanted to "snapback" to pre-pregnancy fitness after giving birth to her daughter, Ava Dior. She spoke with Raquel Harper of the It's Tricky podcast of TMZ. Hazel doesn't hold back, saying she had goals of looking like Teyana Taylor. Some of the procedures she'd had include liposuction, a tummy tuck, breast lift, and Brazilian Butt Lifts. She says she initially got plastic surgery when she began appearing on the show and felt the need to keep up appearances with her female co-stars.
BEAUTY & FASHION
soapoperanetwork.com

Single Status Update

LOL!!! I didn't even realize it was his 21th. That he finally got to see where I was going all these years when he was a kid himself. Just...awes me. And it was nice to have him in a safe space where people don't judge. He was even getting cuties...
ENTERTAINMENT
hotnewhiphop.com

Cochise Returns With New Single, "Do It Again"

Determined to become the next artist to blow up out of Florida, 23-year-old artist Cochise has returned with the release of his new single, "Do It Again." Continuing to buzz across the nation, the new video single highlights Cochise's fast raps over a mesmerizing beat. Produced by NonBruh and Paradyse, "Do It Again" is another record from Cochise that blurs genre barriers, offering a preview of what's to come later this year. It arrives following the rapper's tour with Aminé, supporting the Portland-based artist at sixteen different shows.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy