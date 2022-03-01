ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Big weekend planned to celebrate 300th birthday in Worcester

By Henry Schwan, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mqn5B_0eSa7F5e00

WORCESTER – The current frigid temperatures and a blanket of snow on the ground make it hard to imagine a warm June night with fireworks, but that is what Worcester is planning.

It’s all part of the city’s Tercentennial Weekend, planned for June 10-12 to celebrate the city’s 300th birthday.

More: Worcester Tercentennial

The preliminary schedule for the big weekend includes a Canal District Stroll and fireworks show at Polar Park. The start of those events is 5 p.m. Friday, June 10.

The next day’s lineup includes a 10 a.m. downtown road race, followed by a 11 a.m. parade, also held downtown, plus, a festival on Worcester Common from noon to 5 p.m. featuring art, food trucks and live music.

The weekend concludes June 12 with a 4 p.m. family outing at the Worcester Bravehearts home field at Hanover Insurance Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08908l_0eSa7F5e00

“There’s never been a more fitting time for a festivity the likes of which the Worcester Tercentennial Committee has been hard at work planning,” City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. said in a statement.

Local businesses and community groups form the committee that planned birthday events throughout 2022. Besides the fun-filled weekend, there is a return of Independence Day fireworks at East Park June 30 and an exhibit at the Worcester Historical Museum called, "Whose Worcester Was It."

A commemorative book made in collaboration with New England Business/Worcester Business Journal to be released in the fall is also part of the birthday celebration.

Anyone attending these events can access free parking at all municipal lots and garages downtown. Free bus rides are available through the Worcester Regional Transit Authority.

For those keeping score, the Tercentennial Weekend doesn’t fall on the city’s birthday.

That day was June 14, 1722 when Worcester became established as a town, named after Worcester, England. Worcester became a city 125 years later — in a leap year — Feb. 29, 1848.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4KRD_0eSa7F5e00

“We look forward to celebrating with and among all our residents and showing the world why Worcester is both the Heart of New England and the birthplace of the Smiley Face,” Mayor Joseph M. Petty said in a prepared statement.

Petty’s smiley face reference pays homage to the late Harvey Ball of Worcester, the inventor of the world-famous, yellow smiley face that adorned buttons, T-shirts and bumper stickers.

The committee in charge of this year’s birthday events encourages involvement from residents, businesses and local organizations. Anyone interested in taking that step can log on to WorcesterTercenteannial.com for more information.

Contact Henry Schwan at henry.schwan@telegram.com . Follow him on Twitter @henrytelegram

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Big weekend planned to celebrate 300th birthday in Worcester

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hanover, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Worcester, MA
Government
City
Worcester, MA
Reuters

IPC makes Paralympics U-turn as Russia, Belarus face new sanctions

March 3 (Reuters) - The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) bowed to pressure and made a U-turn on its decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the Winter Games while Formula One and UEFA imposed new sanctions on Thursday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to sanctions across...
EUROPE
NBC News

States launch probe into TikTok’s effect on kids’ health

State attorneys general have launched a nationwide investigation into TikTok and its possible harmful effects on young users’ mental health, widening government scrutiny of the wildly popular video platform. The investigation was announced Wednesday by a number of states led by California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CBS News

January 6 committee issues subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle in the panel's latest attempt to compel testimony from former President Donald Trump's closest allies. Guilfoyle and her lawyers met with the committee over video conference last week, but abruptly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

U.S. offers temporary legal status to Ukrainians, citing Russian attack

The Biden administration on Thursday offered tens of thousands of Ukrainians living in the U.S. a temporary humanitarian protection from deportation due to the ongoing Russian military offensive in Ukraine. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas created an 18-month Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program for Ukrainians who have...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Ball
The Hill

White House knocks down talk of banning Russian oil imports

The White House on Thursday knocked down talk of banning Russian oil imports, warning doing so could further spike the already high price of gas for Americans after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) threw her support behind the idea. "Our objective and the president’s objective has been to maximize impact on...
POTUS
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy