Napier’s plan for Gators is to recruit in layers

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media today for the first time since national signing day last month to talk about the status of the 2022 Aggies heading into spring football which starts on Monday, March 7. He discussed the pending quarterback battle between returnee Haynes King, LSU transfer Max Johnson, and early enrollee Conner Weigman and what he's looking for from each of them during the coming weeks in terms of their mental approach to the game and their teammates. He also ran through a lengthy list of players who will be missing spring ball after recovering from injuries and surgeries incurred before, during, and after the 2021 season. Finally, he took on different questions about various position groups and which players have been impressing he and his staff in off season workouts as the Aggies ramp up for a return to the practice field.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO