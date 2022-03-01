ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Napier’s plan for Gators is to recruit in layers

By Bob Redman
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have heard of Billy Napier’s army of help that he’s brought into the University f Florida football program. Here is a look...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Clemson football will be without leading rushers Will Shipley, Kobe Pace for spring practice

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Wednesday ahead of the start of spring practice and provided several updates on injured players. The Tigers will be quite shorthanded at running back, as Swinney confirmed both Kobe Pace and Will Shipley will be out until May, at the very least. Shipley, who enjoyed a breakout freshman campaign in 2021, is still nursing a foot injury.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Beamer eager to see OU transfers in uniform for Carolina

Head coach Shane Beamer and his staff hit the NCAA Transfer Portal in the offseason looking for players to upgrade South Carolina’s roster. For two of the seven players that the Gamecocks added to the program, Beamer looked to his previous coaching stop. During an appearance on 'Through the...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

SEC basketball power rankings: Chaos reigns entering final week of regular season

Two matchups between the SEC's top four teams over the weekend produced some great basketball, and they also brought Auburn and Kentucky back to the field. Tennessee and Arkansas are officially very much alive in the race for the league's regular-season title thanks to the chaos on Saturday, setting up plenty of intrigue entering the final week of the regular season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Auburn's Kessler named semifinalist for defensive player of the year

With March now upon us, the race for national awards in college basketball is heating up. And Auburn's star center is one of the favorites to be named the nation's top defender. Sophomore center Walker Kessler made the cut Tuesday as one of 10 semifinalists for Naismith national defensive player...
AUBURN, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
247Sports

Matt Rhea pens farewell tweet to Alabama, reveals his replacement

Director of sports science Matt Rhea is officially leaving the Alabama football program. After 247Sports’ Josh Pate reported Monday that Rhea was expected to join the New Orleans Saints, the strength coach tweeted a farewell to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday afternoon. “Love my Alabama guys and grateful to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gators#Recruiting#Of The People#American Football#College Football#Vip
247Sports

4-star in-state edge Colton Vasek has A&M visit planned

Today is Mar. 1, which means the month-long recruiting dead period is officially over. Prospects may begin taking unofficial visits to campuses again and players across the country are planning out their schedules to do just that. One of the hottest prospects in the country is from the Lone Star...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
News4Jax.com

Gators Breakdown: Florida DC Patrick Toney’s defense

New Florida defensive coordinator, Patrick Toney, will call the plays for the Gators’ defense after holding the same title for only two seasons at Louisiana. In just those two short years, Toney has been labeled as a rising star in the coaching ranks. Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Ohio State announces 2022 spring practice schedule

While the weather across Central Ohio hasn't reflected it much, spring is coming. Before we know it, the air will be warm and leaves will be back on the trees. And there will be football at Ohio State. In early February, the Buckeyes announced that the annual spring game is...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler: Character was 'not portrayed well' in Netflix series on high school stars

Spencer Rattler is onto the next chapter of his collegiate career after transferring from Oklahoma to South Carolina in the winter, and the first-year Gamecocks signal-caller also seems to have moved on from any criticisms of his character. Rattler's presence in the Netflix documentary series “QB1: Beyond the Lights” while still at Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle High School raised character concerns among some with how the quarterback was portrayed in the series, but Rattler says he has changed significantly as a person in the years since the show was taped.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Vanderbilt's season ends with blown lead against Florida in SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Despite taking a 14-point lead late in the third quarter, Vanderbilt could not hold on for its second win over Florida in as many weeks. Nina Rickards hit two free-throws with 8.2 seconds left to give the Gators their first lead of the game, and Iyana Moore's final shot in heavy traffic at the rim did not fall as Florida won 53-52. The Commodores finish their season with a 14-18 record in coach Shea Ralph's first campaign.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Report: Miami set to hire Rod Wright as defensive ends coach

According to John Brice of FootballScoop.com, head coach Mario Cristobal is on the verge of adding UTSA co-defensive coordinator Rod Wright to the Miami coaching staff. InsideTheU has confirmed the report. Wright is expected to be hired as UM’s defensive ends coach. A former star at Texas, Wright has...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

2023 receiver Makai Donaldson drawing Mississippi State interest

Isidore Newman (La.) School's Makai Donaldson was able to use his size last season to create favorable matchups on the offensive side of the ball. Looking towards his senior season, the 2023 receiver wants to add more advantages to his game. Overall, Donaldson was pleased with some of his attributes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Virginia tight end Jelani Woods makes a statement at the NFL Combine

Jelani Woods' stock is on the rise. The Virginia tight end, who is in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine, came into the week as an underrated tight end prospect but is leaving as one of the standout performers. Woods's measurables were quite impressive: 6-foot-7 (96th percentile), 253 lbs (49th percentile), and 34 1/2 Arms (93rd percentile).
NFL
247Sports

WATCH: A&M boss Jimbo Fisher talks about players to watch in spring ball

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media today for the first time since national signing day last month to talk about the status of the 2022 Aggies heading into spring football which starts on Monday, March 7. He discussed the pending quarterback battle between returnee Haynes King, LSU transfer Max Johnson, and early enrollee Conner Weigman and what he's looking for from each of them during the coming weeks in terms of their mental approach to the game and their teammates. He also ran through a lengthy list of players who will be missing spring ball after recovering from injuries and surgeries incurred before, during, and after the 2021 season. Finally, he took on different questions about various position groups and which players have been impressing he and his staff in off season workouts as the Aggies ramp up for a return to the practice field.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy