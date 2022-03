Isaiah Mustafa became an advertising icon for his “Man Your Man Could Smell Like” Old Spice ads and, as an icon, he is now making a plea to creatives in multiple countries to enter their work into the AICP (Association of Independent Commercial Producers) Awards. Mustafa makes that plea in his own confidently suave way in nine languages—and one made up tongue—showing off some fine linguistic talents.

