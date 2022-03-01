Dallas Cowboys reveal Dak Prescott had shoulder surgery

The deadline for NFL teams to place the franchise tag on players is next Tuesday, March 8th, and as of now nobody has crossed any line of sorts. Generally speaking tags come down mostly in the eleventh hour. The Dallas Cowboys have spent the last few years stuck in quarterback contract negotiations with Dak Prescott where the tag had to come into play, 2022 is the first time in a while where it truly exists as an opportunity for them to use in a more creative way.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO