Summer Camp interns - we're looking for you!

Now hiring for Summer Camp Interns! Come be a part of our Urban Adventures Summer Camp team at the Northwest and Lohrey Recreation Centers. Interns will work camp for 8 weeks and will have some training before camp begins and some cleanup after it ends. Working hours will be 40 hours a week, Monday-Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The pay is $11.50/hr. Applicants must be graduating from high school and enrolled in a 2- or 4-year college for the fall of 2022 or be a current college student. Applicants must also have a GPA of at least 2.5 and be able to pass a background check. If interested, email a cover letter and resume to Lisa Barhorst at lisa.barhorst@daytonohio.gov. If you have questions, call 937-333-1705.