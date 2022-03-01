Senate Education committee passes bill limiting 'divisive concepts' in South Dakota colleges

The Senate Education committee passed a bill “protecting students and employees at institutions of higher education from divisive concepts,” and they will determine the fate of a similar bill for K-12 students on Thursday.

House Bill 1012, which proponents said would limit teachings of critical race theory in state colleges and universities, passed the committee on a 4-3 vote as Democratic Sen. Troy Heinert and Republican Senators V.J. Smith and Kyle Schoenfish voted against it. The bill will advance to the Senate floor in the coming days for a debate.

The bill was introduced by the committee at the request of Gov. Kristi Noem’s office. Allen Cambon, Noem’s policy advisor, started his proponent testimony by speaking against critical race theory, saying it was a dishonest ideology that teaches a distorted view of the country.

More: House passes Gov. Kristi Noem's bills aiming to ban critical race theory, divisive concepts

While Cambon made this statement, the term “critical race theory” is nowhere in the bill as amended Tuesday.

CRT is an academic theory that states race is a social construct, and that racism isn’t just the product of individual bias or prejudice, but embedded in the nation’s legal systems and policies.

What does CRT mean in South Dakota?

Noem, however, defines CRT as something that divides students into groups by sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color or national origin, then labels them as responsible for actions committed in the past by other members of those same classes or groups.

The Board of Regents and multiple university officials have confirmed for months that CRT is not widely taught in the state’s public university system.

However, professors like Tim Schorn at the University of South Dakota do use, or plan to use, CRT in class , so that students can have experience working with the academic theory.

More: 'Nobody teaches a class on critical race theory': CRT's perceived influence in South Dakota education

Schorn has said CRT doesn’t assign blame to an individual or group of individuals, as Noem has said. Rather, CRT looks at systems and how it has evolved.

“Nobody teaches a class on critical race theory,” Schorn told SDPB. “But we incorporate aspects of critical race theory to offer an explanation on what occurs and what exists.”

And one of the professors that the governor’s office has used as an example of where CRT is taught, USD's Dyanis Conrad-Popova, said she doesn’t teach it , but instead teaches critical social justice and implicit bias.

She also spoke with the Argus Leader in May about the importance of culturally responsive curriculum, which is not about indoctrination, radicalized leftist views or pitting students against each other based on race or sex.

More: What will it take for South Dakota to have a culturally responsive civics and history curriculum?

Committee hearing

Smith questioned Cambon on if HB 1012 became law, what the penalties would be for someone in violation. Cambon said that would be left up to the universities and Board of Regents.

Heinert asked how this bill would affect certain class requirements, and Cambon said the bill is just for non-credit-earning training at universities and won’t impact classroom instruction or curriculum.

It’s meant to prevent teachers and students from having to attend training where they’re compelled to endorse certain concepts taught, Cambon explained.

For subscribers:: South Dakota lawmakers scrutinize Lincoln High test, claim link to critical race theory

Nathan Lukkes, the Regents' general counsel, said the Regents don’t object to the bill because it doesn’t control course content.

After HB 1012 passed, the committee had time to hear from proponents on House Bill 1337, which was amended to state it will “prevent the promotion of divisive concepts in elementary and secondary schools.”

The remainder of the HB 1337's testimony, committee questions and final action will be heard in the Senate Education committee on Thursday morning.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Senate Education committee passes bill limiting 'divisive concepts' in South Dakota colleges