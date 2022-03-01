French Conversation Club

I’m coming up on 10 years living in Delaware, and it still seems like the big city to me (my small, family farm was a 30-minute drive to the nearest Walmart and 60 minutes to Starbucks). One of the things I miss about my rural community was the idea that, if I wanted to know what someone thought, I would just ask them. In smaller communities, we were forced to be more kind to each other because the guy you had a conflict with today might be the same guy that pulls you out of the ditch tomorrow.

DELAWARE, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO