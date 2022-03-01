ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

French Conversation Club

Practice your French and celebrate the culture! All levels, from beginner to fluent, are welcome to...

Delaware Gazette

Replacing conversation with mind-reading

I’m coming up on 10 years living in Delaware, and it still seems like the big city to me (my small, family farm was a 30-minute drive to the nearest Walmart and 60 minutes to Starbucks). One of the things I miss about my rural community was the idea that, if I wanted to know what someone thought, I would just ask them. In smaller communities, we were forced to be more kind to each other because the guy you had a conflict with today might be the same guy that pulls you out of the ditch tomorrow.
DELAWARE, OH
KELOLAND TV

‘Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man’

The author of this month’s KELOLAND Living Book Club book believes that the only way to cure our nation’s problem with racism is to start talking to each other. He’d like that conversation to continue until it becomes uncomfortable–and talk beyond that discomfort for us to really hear one another.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
City of Madison Wisconsin

TONIGHT: Westside Community Conversation

You are invited to a virtual Westside Community Conversation Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 6pm. This is the fifth in a series of Westside Community Conversations. The topic is "Redistricting in the City of Madison." You can join the virtual event using your computer, smartphone, or tablet, or you can...
MADISON, WI
Daily Mail

Stephen Fry says those who oppose tearing down statues of historical figures with a racist past and regard it as 'woke' are being 'ignorant of history'

Stephen Fry has said that those who oppose tearing down statues of historical figures with a racist past are 'ignorant of history'. Speaking on the Distraction Pieces podcast hosted by actor Scroobius Pip, Mr Fry said protestors who topple monuments - like the one dedicated to slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol - are trying to 'highlight' history, not 'airbrush' it.
CELEBRITIES
WCJB

A conversation about heart health

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One person dies every 36 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease, according to the CDC. James Kaiser has defied those odds. He’s been a heart patient for 57 years. “The very first pace maker that I remember, I was 7-year-old and I was...
HEALTH
#Language#French
Black Enterprise

Racism at iHeartMedia? Program Director at Phoenix Radio Station Reportedly Refuses to Run Black Ads On-Air

The largest media company in the nation is in hot water after Aaron Trimmer, the Program Director at KFYI 550 AM News Talk, a commercial radio station owned by iHeartMedia and licensed to serve the greater Phoenix Arizona area, blatantly refused to run ads on-air promoting a local Black-owned business’ initiative about the importance of diversity and inclusion.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Woman criticised for secretly filming ‘ego lifter’ at the gym

A woman who secretly recorded a man at the gym, who she described as an “ego lifter”, has been called out on social media.In a video shared to TikTok, user dvniel_73 could be seen working out behind a man lifting weights.“This ego lifter at Gold’s [a US-based gym chain] kept going in front of me just to do these half ass raps,” a caption on the video said.In response, personal trainer and fellow TikTok user Joey Swoll shared his insight on what he believes may have been going on, and why the man had gone in front of the woman.“So,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

