Coors Light ditching plastic rings on its six-packs

Any product that's been around for well over a century is bound to evolve to keep up with the times. That's certainly the case for Coors Light, a Coors Brewing product that hit the scene in 1978 and is now the United States' second-largest beer brand. While many of Coors' aesthetic changes over the years may have been for the better (when's the last time you saw a flat-top can?), it turns out that there's one old packaging detail that the company never should have abandoned. This one has to do with the environment.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO