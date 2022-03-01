ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma governor urges Biden to halt import of Russian oil

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt wrote to President Joe Biden on Tuesday, urging Biden's administration to halt the importation of Russian oil and natural gas and embrace domestic production. In...

