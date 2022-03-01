ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden, CO

Coors Light Ditches Plastic 6-Pack Rings For Recyclable Packaging

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Coors Light is going green. The beer is ditching the plastic rings on its 6-packs and the move is expected to save nearly 2 million pounds of plastic waste every year.

(credit: Coors)

Coors is getting rid of those plastic rings worldwide with the $85 million investment. That will allow the company to update machinery and transition to fully recyclable cardboard carriers.

(credit: Coors)

The new packaging will be debuted in New York City on Wednesday even though the Coors plant is located in Golden.

(credit: Coors)

