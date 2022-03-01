Coors Light Ditches Plastic 6-Pack Rings For Recyclable Packaging

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Coors Light is going green. The beer is ditching the plastic rings on its 6-packs and the move is expected to save nearly 2 million pounds of plastic waste every year.

Coors is getting rid of those plastic rings worldwide with the $85 million investment. That will allow the company to update machinery and transition to fully recyclable cardboard carriers.

The new packaging will be debuted in New York City on Wednesday even though the Coors plant is located in Golden.