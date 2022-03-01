Home Wine Making Competition registration opens

The Central Coast Home Winemaking Competition is now accepting entries for its May competition hosted by the California Mid-State Fair.

The contest will feature six different categories of wines made in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Monterey counties.

The categories are separated into white, rose/blanc, red, dessert, wines made with fruit other than grapes, and sparkling. Those categories are then further separated into classes by varietal.

A panel of local competition judges will taste each entry and evaluate them according to appearance, aromatics and taste to come to a final overall conclusion. Judges are considered to be qualified based on their experience in the wine industry.

Registration is open through Friday, April 22, and is $7 per entry.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs from July 20 through July 31 with the theme “Full Steam Ahead!”

Winning entries will be showcased at the fair.

Related Stories