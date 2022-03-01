ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool Comment On Kostas Tsimikas Spitting Gum From Wembley's Royal Box

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BslDe_0eSa2RcB00

The player is said to be apologetic.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Kostas Tsimikas sparked outrage among viewers of Sunday's EFL Cup final when he appeared to spit from the Royal Box at Wembley Stadium.

As the Greek left-back and his Liverpool teammates were celebrating their 11-10 penalty-shootout win over Chelsea , Tsimikas leaned forward and seemed to expectorate something towards the seats below.

The incident was shown live on TV and many people took to Twitter to express their disgust.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=237ftd_0eSa2RcB00
Kostas Tsimikas was seen leaning forward and spitting out gum as Liverpool celebrated winning the EFL Cup at Wembley

YouTube/Sky Sports Football

The Daily Mail later contacted Liverpool for comment, with the club telling the newspaper that Tsimikas had spat out chewing gum rather than saliva.

An alternative camera angle showed that the area Tsimikas spat his gum into was sparsely populated and there is no suggestion that his trash hit anyone.

But a Liverpool spokesperson told the Daily Mail that Tsimikas was nevertheless apologetic and had been reminded of his responsibilities by the club.

Tsimikas did not feature in Sunday's final against Chelsea, but he had played in Liverpool's wins over Norwich, Preston and Leicester in previous rounds.

Despite his lack of game time in the final, the 25-year-old was at the forefront of Liverpool's celebrations.

He and Mo Salah were seen holding the trophy together while jumping and shouting in front of Reds fans in London.

Tsimikas joined Liverpool from Olympiacos in August 2020.

He is firmly behind Andy Robertson in the left-back pecking order but has proved to be a useful squad member, making 25 appearances in all competitions.

Tsimikas looked thrilled as he lifted the trophy alongside Mohamed Salah on the pitch

IMAGO/Cover-Images/Paul Chesterton

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kostas Tsimikas
Person
Mohamed Salah
The Independent

Is Peterborough vs Man City on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

The Championship’s bottom side Peterborough United will look to spring a monumental FA Cup upset when they host Manchester City in the fifth round on Tuesday evening.The Posh have got past Bristol Rovers and QPR to be within one victory of the quarter-finals in this year’s competition but Pep Guardiola’s world-class side will provide a different test entirely.City have their eyes on an historic treble as they’re in control of the Premier League title race - having bounced back from a surprise defeat to Tottenham by beating Everton 1-0 at the weekend - going well in the Champions League after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Man Utd’s Premier League trip to Liverpool postponed due to fixture pile-up after Reds’ win over Norwich in FA Cup

THIS month's eagerly-anticipated Prem clash between Liverpool and Manchester United has been postponed due to the Reds' midweek progression in the FA Cup. The match was scheduled for March 20 but a 2-1 fifth-round win over Norwich means the Merseysiders will now have cup commitments that weekend. United were knocked out by Middlesbrough last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Gum#Royal Box#Greek#The Daily Mail#Reds#Olympiacos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Taki Minamino Double Gives Liverpool Lead Over Norwich City In FA Cup Fifth Round

A double from Taki Minamino sees Liverpool go 2-0 up at home to Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round, the second one being a wonder strike. Liverpool took the the time to open the scoring, after Norwich City gave just as they got in the opening 25 minutes. However, the home side soon showed their quality as they find the lead through Japanese forward Taki Minamino.
PREMIER LEAGUE
TechRadar

AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream: how to watch Coppa Italia semi-final online from anywhere, TV channel

Local rivals AC Milan and Inter go head-to-head tonight in this semi-final first leg Coppa Italia clash. The two San Siro sides are separated by just two points in second and third place at the top of table but don't expect this mid-week encounter to be anything like a rest from the weekend hostilities. Read on for our full guide to getting an AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream and watch this Coppa Italia semi-final online and on a TV channel, wherever you are in the world.
UEFA
90min.com

PSG predicted lineup vs Nice - Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain take a trip to the Cote d'Azur on Saturday night, facing a tough test against Nice. Mauricio Pochettino's men bounced back well last time out, following up their second Ligue 1 defeat of the campaign (a 3-1 shock loss to Nantes) with a good 3-1 beating of Saint-Etienne. That victory puts the Parisian outfit on 62 points for the campaign so far, boasting a 15-point cushion at the summit.
SOCCER
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
185
Followers
126
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy