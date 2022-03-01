ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franz Ferdinand pulls out of Russia shows over Ukraine invasion

By KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

This time, Franz Ferdinand is staying out of Europe during a war.

The Scottish band, named after the archduke whose assassination helped kick off World War I, announced Tuesday that it has canceled its summer concerts in Russia over the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“We love Russia. This great country has inspired our band through its art and literature and since we first played there seventeen years ago, we have built a rich and deep relationship with our Russian fans,” the group tweeted.

“Since Thursday morning, we have spoken to many of our friends in Russia via social media and have encountered unanimous opposition to this violence and solidarity with our Ukrainian friends. We know you see the madness of your country’s leadership. We know you do not want war. We do not want war. Despite the tragedy of this situation, we still burn a flame of optimism in our hearts and look forward to the day when we can return in a time of peace to share the joy of music together again.”

The group was scheduled to play two shows in Russia in late June and early July, one in St. Petersburg and one in Moscow.

Former “One Direction” member Louis Tomlinson canceled his own shows late Monday, as did British singer Yungblud. Green Day also canceled an upcoming gig in Moscow.

