Argus King and Queen toast massive crowds at Metairie Mardi Gras

Ukraine evacuated residents from a besieged city Tuesday along the first safe corridor established with Russia since Moscow invaded its democratic neighbor nearly two weeks ago, sparking a grave humanitarian crisis and crippling sanctions in response from the United States and its Western allies. The Biden administration moved to ban...
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday suspended Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Calvin Ridley through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season for allegedly betting on NFL games in the 2021 season. The alleged wagering took place during a five-day period in late November 2021, while Ridley was was...
Washington — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected separate requests from Republicans in North Carolina and Pennsylvania to block the use of new congressional maps adopted by state courts for the 2022 election cycle, allowing the court-drawn voting lines to stay in place. In both cases, the justices declined...
LONDON (AP) — Energy giant Shell said Tuesday that it will stop buying Russian oil and natural gas and shut down its service stations, aviation fuels and other operations in the country amid international pressure for companies to sever ties over the invasion of Ukraine. The company said in...
Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
American drivers are now paying the most they've ever doled out for gasoline, with the national average reaching an all-time record of $4.17 per gallon, according to AAA. The record comes after the average price for gasoline topped $4 a gallon last week, with prices continuing to surge amid Russia's war on Ukraine. The previous all-time high for U.S. gas prices was $4.10 in July 2008, according to Bloomberg.
The Defense Department announced Monday that Mohammad Mani Ahmad al-Qahtani, who has been accused of being the "20th hijacker" in the September 11, 2001 terrorism plot, has been sent home to Saudi Arabia from the military prison at Guantanamo Bay. A review board determined in June 2021 that al-Qahtani did...
A Manhattan federal judge has ordered a Ghislaine Maxwell juror to testify at a hearing Tuesday after he falsely said on a juror questionnaire that he had not been a victim of sexual abuse, putting the British socialite's conviction in jeopardy. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan issued the ruling late...
Former President Trump referred to his former Attorney General William Barr as a “Bushie” in an apparent reference to Barr's time served under former President George H. W. Bush, who died in 2018. “He was so afraid of being impeached, that he went to the other side—and they...
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia for weeks as it escalates its war on Ukraine. Griner, a seven-time WNBA All-Star, has not been allowed to leave the country after the Russian Federal Customs Service said it discovered cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage at the Sheremetyevo airport near Moscow, an offense that could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
