Bruins’ Goaltender Jeremy Swayman Named NHL’s Rookie Of The Month For February

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — Jeremy Swayman is on quite the roll in net for the Boston Bruins, putting him in the upper echelon of NHL goaltenders . He was rewarded for his stellar month of February on Tuesday.

Swayman has been named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month, the league announced Tuesday. The 23-year-old finished February with a 5-1-1 record in his seven appearances, with his .960 save percentage and 1.13 goals against average over that stretch the best in the NHL.

Those numbers were so stellar thanks to a pair of shutouts by Swayman, including a 7-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings to close the month Monday night. He also kept the Ottawa Senators off the board on Feb. 12, with Swayman stopping all 30 shots that he saw in a 2-0 Boston win.

In 24 games this season, Swayman owns a 13-7-3 record and his 1.95 goals against average is tied for first in the league. He is tied for fourth with a .929 save percentage, and his three shutouts are good for sixth in the NHL.

