Earlier this week, the Volkswagen Group confirmed that discussions were at an advanced stage for considering an IPO for Porsche. Such a move would generate the funds needed for the VW Group to not only expand its electric vehicle lineup, but also develop associated technologies and infrastructure. It has been estimated that the Porsche IPO could be valued at anywhere between $50 billion and $100 billion. Now, Porsche itself has welcomed the possibility following an encouraging statement from Oliver Blume, chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO