Rodning reports

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
Georgetown is having one of its worst seasons in program history this year, but the terrible results are not going to cost head coach Patrick Ewing his job. Georgetown announced in a statement on Wednesday that Ewing will return as the team’s coach for the 2022-23 season. The Hoyas say they are committed to Ewing and will work with him to make the necessary changes to get the program back on a winning path.
DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
After amassing north of 40 offers, Miami (Fla.) Killian wide receiver Robby Washington has named his top four schools, which he announced on Thursday. Washington is the No. 153 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 29 junior prospect in Florida.
Watch: Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22. As family and friends mourn Katie Meyer, the star goalkeeper and captain of the Stanford women's soccer team, authorities revealed more information about her cause of death. A spokesperson for the County of Santa Clara said the 22-year-old athlete died of...
The Cleveland Browns reportedly have their eyes on an under utilized receiver in the NFC. According to Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook, the team, “sniffed around the idea of trading for Cardinals WR Andy Isabella last deadline.” Noting, now that Isabella now has permission to seek a trade, “Cleveland is still likely interested.”
A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
If there's one thing that The Real Housewives of New Jersey succeeds at, it's constantly keep things interesting for viewers. Tiki Barber (real name: Atiim Kiambu Barber) recently joined RHONJ as a "house husband" alongside his wife, Traci Lynn Johnson, a "friend" of Housewife Jackie Goldschneider. Article continues below advertisement.
A former WWE tag team seems to be doing really well in a new promotion. Formerly known as the Bille Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics in WWE, Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee have become the top women's tag team in Impact Wrestling. The two joined the company last year after being cut from WWE shortly after WrestleMania 37 in April last year.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Lake community is partying like it’s 2001 after capturing their first girls basketball title in 21 years, with a 46-44 win over Belmont in the 2A championship game. Check out highlights and postgame reaction in the video above!
Texas Tech's Amy Taylor on Thursday was named the Big 12 women's golfer of the month after she finished as the runner-up in two tournaments in February.
Taylor, a senior from Norwich, England, shot even par for 54 holes to tie for second at the Columbia Classic in Melbourne, Florida. The next week,...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Velma Jackson’s quest for a sixth gold ball comes up a little short as the Falcons fall to Pine Grove, 43-39 in the 2A championship game. Check out highlights and postgame reaction in the video above.
“You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.” So said Wayne Gretzky, then said Michael Scott, now says Myles Turner. The Indiana Pacers big man Turner posted a video to Instagram this week about a recent trip that he took to Disney World in Orlando, Fla.
Edgerrin James, a Miami football legend and NFL Hall of Famer, now has a warrant out for his arrest for not showing up to a scheduled court date in connection with a business dispute arising from One Cigar Lounge in Atlanta. On February 17, Judge Rachel Krause issued a court...
He’s a big one to have back. WWE has a long history of bringing in celebrities to take part in major wrestling events. The idea makes a lot of sense as fans can be interested in seeing what happens when someone famous steps into their world. It can make for some fascinating moments, especially if the celebrity has some kind of an athletic background. That might be the case again soon.
The Miami Heat are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference with an impressive 42-22 record. They look to be real contenders to represent the conference in this season’s NBA Finals. Reports came out on Thursday night that the team could get back a valuable piece for their...
