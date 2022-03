It looks like Gigi Hadid came to Milan Fashion Week with a mission — and she stomped down the Versace runway like a true pro. As a face of the luxe Italian brand, it's not surprising to see her take to the catwalk for Donatella Versace, but fans may be surprised at exactly how Hadid looked when she did it. With a new set of bleached brows — or a clever makeup trick — the supermodel looked almost unrecognizable.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO