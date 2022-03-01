Travis County commissioners push back on state ‘abuse’ investigations into transgender health care

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services last week to investigate reported instances of children receiving gender-transitioning health services, the Travis County Commissioners Court issued a proclamation in solidarity with transgender youth and the LGBTQIA+ community Tuesday.

The proclamation said, in part, that restricting transgender children’s access to gender-affirming health care and resources “will hinder medical care for transgender youth” and “may have harmful and dangerous physical and mental health consequences.”

Abbott’s letter, sent Feb. 22 , said Texas doctors and nurses could face punishments for failure to report said health care services. His letter followed a 13-page legal opinion issued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Feb. 18, where he argued that certain gender-affirming “procedures and treatments…when performed on children, can legally constitute child abuse” under Texas Family Code.

“I’ll do everything I can to protect against those who take advantage of and harm young Texans,” Paxton said in a statement last week.

Less than one week since Abbott’s directive, investigations by DFPS into parents of transgender children have begun. Parents of a 16-year-old transgender trial filed a lawsuit Tuesday after learning they were being investigated by DFPS last week.

Following issuance of Travis County’s proclamation, Commissioner Brigid Shea referred to Abbott’s and Paxton’s stances as “worse than appalling.”

A crowd rallied at the Capitol against the state’s “abuse” investigations into transgender health care. (KXAN Photo)

“This is sort of the ultimate act of bullying by our governor to pick on children who are really struggling with a difficult choice in their lives for his own political gain,” she said, adding: “It’s hideous behavior.”

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union tweeted it’s suing to block the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services from implementing these policies, referring to them as “lawless and dangerous new directives.”

KXAN reached out to the governor’s office for a statement following Travis County’s issued proclamation. We will update this if a response is received.

