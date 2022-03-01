ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, IL

Lincoln Land Community College offering summer 'boost' for high schoolers

By Angela Bauer
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XW3EH_0eSa04ZX00
Lincoln Land Community College is hosting a free summer program to help graduating high school seniors and others prepare to attend college.

Lincoln Land Community College is hosting a free summer program to help graduating high school seniors and others prepare to attend college.

The program will focus on boosting participants’ writing, math and study skills ahead of the fall semester.

LLCC Summer Boost classes will be offered Monday through Thursday from July 18 through Aug. 4 on LLCC’s Springfield campus. English and English for English Language Learners will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon. College Success Skills will be offered from 1 to 2 p.m. and math will be available from 2 to 4 p.m.

Students participating in both morning and afternoon sessions will receive a free lunch each day. Books, supplies and T-shirts also will be provided.

Registration is available through 5 p.m. July 13. For more information, go to llcc.edu/boost .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Lincoln, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
Springfield, IL
Education
City
Springfield, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#English Language Learners#Language#Llcc Summer Boost#College Success Skills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
184
Followers
167
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy