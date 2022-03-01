Lincoln Land Community College offering summer 'boost' for high schoolers

Lincoln Land Community College is hosting a free summer program to help graduating high school seniors and others prepare to attend college.

The program will focus on boosting participants’ writing, math and study skills ahead of the fall semester.

LLCC Summer Boost classes will be offered Monday through Thursday from July 18 through Aug. 4 on LLCC’s Springfield campus. English and English for English Language Learners will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon. College Success Skills will be offered from 1 to 2 p.m. and math will be available from 2 to 4 p.m.

Students participating in both morning and afternoon sessions will receive a free lunch each day. Books, supplies and T-shirts also will be provided.

Registration is available through 5 p.m. July 13. For more information, go to llcc.edu/boost .