Not every TV you get needs to be massive. If you need a TV for your lounge, bedroom, or studio apartment, then you probably don’t need to look at 60-inch 4K TV deals that take up a ton of space. That’s why we’re jumping at the chance to share one of the best Best Buy TV deals for a small TV we’ve seen all year. Right now, you can pick up this 24-inch Insignia F20 HD smart TV for just $100, which is a big $70 off the regular price of $170. Keep reading to find out how this unit can bring entertainment into any room.

ELECTRONICS ・ 16 DAYS AGO