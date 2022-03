I remember the day my dad hung up his car keys for the last time. He didn’t share specific details with me, but he knew the time was right. Years later, he still recalled it as one of the most difficult decisions of his life. The loss of independence and control stuck with him as an offense greater than most other indignities he suffered as his Parkinson’s symptoms advanced. Driving not only gets us where we need to go, but it affords us the privilege of arriving under our own power and by our own devices. All of us want to stay behind the wheel for as long as possible, but the key is to do so safely.

