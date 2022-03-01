Kansas football safety Kenny Logan Jr. gives his take on where the Jayhawks' culture is at

LAWRENCE — David McCormack is standing near center court with a microphone in his hand and a hat that reads “2022 champions,” in part, sideways on his head. It’s more than 15 minutes into the senior day speeches Saturday inside Allen Fieldhouse, after Kansas’ thriller against Texas. McCormack, the Jayhawks’ senior forward, is starting to thank all those who’ve been a part of the journey he’s taken to that moment. The love and appreciation he feels for those close to him in his life, that’s evident just by the look on his face, is further revealed by the words he’s choosing.

