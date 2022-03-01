Man Dies After Shooting On 24th Street In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man has died after a shooting in south Sacramento on Monday night.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the 5900 block of 24th Street a little after 8 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once.

Officers started first aid and medics soon took over. The man was then rushed to the hospital, but police say he has since died from his injuries.

The name of the man has not been released.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation. A canvass of the area is underway as detectives look for evidence and any possible witnesses.

No suspect information was available.