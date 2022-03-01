ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH LIVE: Officials To Announce Joint Legal Initiative On PFAS Contamination In Bucks County

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 6 days ago
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Bucks County officials will announce a joint legal initiative on the PFAS contamination in the county on Tuesday. The briefing will take place at approximately 2:30 p.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.

  • What: Bucks County officials will announce a joint legal initiative on the PFAS contamination in the county on Tuesday.
  • When: Tuesday, March. 1, 2022.
  • Time: 2:30 p.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.

