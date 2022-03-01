Long Beach records second driest January and February

Long Beach recorded its second driest January and February on record, with just .09 inches of rain recorded for what are historically the wettest months of the year.

Since Oct. 1, Long Beach has received 6.22 inches of rain, which is 67% of normal for this time of year, according to weather data from Long Beach Airport.

Downtown Los Angeles experienced its fourth driest January and February, recording .25 inches of rain, or 4% of the normal rainfall for the area in that combined time period, according to data from the National Weather Service.

The normal rainfall for downtown Los Angeles in January and February is 6.93 inches since records began in the late 1800s.

The driest period was in 1912 when .07 inches of rain fell in downtown Los Angeles in January and February. It is followed by 1972, when .13 inches of rain fell, and by 1984, when .17 inches of rain fell.

December 2020 was one of the wettest months in southwestern California.

Rainfall in January in downtown Los Angeles totaled .19 inches, 6% of the normal rainfall of 3.29 inches. Rainfall in February in downtown Los Angeles totaled .06 inches, 2% of the normal rainfall of 3.64 inches.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a 40% chance of rain on Thursday night and Friday, with temperatures cooling significantly from today’s expected high of 83 degrees.

The high on Friday and Saturday is forecasted at 61 degrees, with scattered showers on Saturday.

