Ralph Ahn, 'New Girl' Actor Who Played Tran, Dead at 95: Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris Pay Tribute

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Girl cast is mourning the death of a memorable actor. Ralph Ahn -- who played Nick Miller's silent pal, Tran, on the hit comedy -- died last week. He was 95. Korean news outlet YNA reported that Ahn died in Los Angeles after having recently been admitted to the...

