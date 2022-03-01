ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Please Enable JavaScript

By LABline
mlo-online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.mlo-online.com is using a security service for protection...

www.mlo-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Covid#Adolescence#Immune System#Bmi#Public Health#Www Mlo Online Com#Javascript
studyfinds.org

5 Simple Ways To Lower High Blood Pressure, According To Scientists

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a major contributor to nearly 18 million lives lost each year. There are, of course, a number of blood pressure medications that patients turn to, but for people seeking out alternative treatments, there are also plenty of options available. Certain lifestyle changes...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

How does caffeine reduce heart disease risk?

A recent study uncovered how caffeine reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease. Researchers found that caffeine lowers blood proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) levels, which, in turn, lowers “bad” cholesterol, or low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. High levels of LDL cholesterol contribute to the development of coronary heart...
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Causes a Stuffed Up Nose?

Nasal congestion, or a stuffed up nose, occurs when your nasal tissues are inflamed from infections, allergies, or other irritants. This can cause excessive secretions from the sinuses that block your nasal passages. Learn about common causes of nasal congestion and how you can treat it at home. Infections: Viral...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Pre-infection vitamin D deficiency associated with increased severity and mortality among COVID-19 patients

Vitamin D is most often recognized for its role in bone health, but low levels of the supplement have been associated with a range of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. Early on in the pandemic health officials began to encourage people to take vitamin D, as it plays a role in promoting immune response and could protect against COVID-19.
SCIENCE
PsyPost

Hazardous alcohol consumption associated with lower executive functioning

Hazardous drinking is associated with lower executive functioning, which in turn is associated with heightened alcohol-related problems, according to new research published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology. “We were interested in this topic because there is a large range of drinking behaviors, with many people drinking over the recommended maximum...
DRINKS
Harvard Health

Brain inflammation may strike the uninfected

Even for those never infected with SARS-CoV-2, new research shows that lifestyle disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic may have triggered inflammation in the brain contributing to fatigue, concentration difficulties, and depression. The study, which was conducted by a team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital, is published in Brain,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Cadrene Heslop

A Habit That Exercises Your Brain

Your brain is one of your most enormous and complex organs. It has 100 billion nerves. Each nerve communicates messages to your body through a trillion connections called synapses.
Medical News Today

What are the chronic complications of type 2 diabetes mellitus?

Type 2 diabetes is a common but serious health condition that occurs when blood glucose, or blood sugar, levels are too high as the body is unable to use insulin correctly. Over time, high blood sugar levels can severely damage blood vessels, which can cause serious health complications throughout the whole body.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Compound in the Herb Rosemary Could Be a Two-Pronged Weapon Against COVID-19

A team co-led by scientists at Scripps Research has found evidence that a compound contained in the medicinal and culinary herb rosemary could be a two-pronged weapon against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The scientists, in experiments described in a paper published on January 6, 2022 in the journal...
SCIENCE
goodhousekeeping.com

The Truth About Green Tea for Weight Loss, According to a Nutritionist

Every time you open TikTok or Instagram, there’s some new fad that promises to help you drop pounds fast — a new drink powder, appetite-suppressing gummies, yet another piece of “clothing” that will squeeze you so tight the fat just melts away like magic. The bad...
DIETS
The Press

Muscle Strengthening May Cut Risk for Noncommunicable Disease

TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Muscle-strengthening activities are associated with lower risks for noncommunicable diseases and all-cause mortality, according to a review published online Feb. 28 in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Haruki Momma, Ph.D., from Tohoku University Graduate School of Medicine in Sendai, Japan, and colleagues...
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy