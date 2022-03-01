ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

War of Words Escalates in Huntsman Proxy Battle

By Vicki M. Young
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

According to Peter Huntsman , activist Starboard, “does not care about our progress,” and “does not have your longer-term interest at heart.”

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sourcing Journal

Mixed Messages Emerge on Italian Luxury’s Russia Stance

Click here to read the full article. Italy’s fashion council addressed reports that Prime Minister Mario Draghi excluded luxury goods from the EU’s sanctions against Moscow. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRussia-Ukraine Conflict Tanks Shein IPO$54,000 Ocean Freight Rates: 'Prices Will Continue to Be Volatile'Equity Markets Rebound Post Ukraine Invasion: Week AheadBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Russian Conflict Compounds Supply Chain’s ‘Existing Chaos’

Click here to read the full article. Drewry said it’s possible China might feel “emboldened to copy Putin’s playbook in Taiwan, something that would hit shipping very hard.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFederal Agencies Say They Have a Plan to Fix the Supply ChainShuffle Board: Buckle VP Promotions, Malouf Names President, New FMC Commish, OCA Adds TrusteesAdidas Takes Wait-and-See Approach to Ukraine ProductionBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Kohl’s CEO Slams ‘Uninformed and Inaccurate’ Board Attacks

Click here to read the full article. Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass pushed back on activist investors Tuesday as she talked up the department store retailer’s “momentum.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRoss Stores Weathered Stormy Ocean Freight Costs in Q4The 'Good Ole Days' of the Supply Chain are GoneRussian Ukraine Attack Another Blow to Fragile Economic RecoveryBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

Musk, lawyer escalate word fight with securities regulators

DETROIT (AP) — Elon Musk and his lawyers are escalating their fight with U.S. securities regulators. A Musk lawyer has accused regulators of leaking investigative information, and Musk is alleging on Twitter that government corruption is being exposed. Musk’s tweet early Tuesday and a Monday letter from lawyer Alex Spiro to a federal judge didn’t offer any specifics about the alleged leak by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Spiro accused the commission of retaliating against Tesla and Musk for exercising First Amendment rights. The SEC declined comment Tuesday.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proxy#Ipo#Sj Promo 40#Saks Style Split#Macy#American#Aepc
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. As Independent columnist Rupert Cornwell says, 'Nuclear war is no longer the stuff of dystopian novellas – it's a very real and immediate threat' "Small unsettling things are also happening amid the giant upheavals of Trump-world...George Orwell’s 1984 has shot to the top of Amazon bestseller list, while demand has surged for other dystopian novels such as Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World and Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451. And now there’s the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, and its Doomsday Clock, which shows how near we are to the apocalypse. The scientists who manipulate the device moved...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy