DirecTV plans to drop RT America from lineup

By Syndicated Content
ktwb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – DirecTV, the largest satellite provider in the United States, said on Tuesday it was planning to drop...

ktwb.com

Reuters

Google drops RT, other Russian state media from its news features

OAKLAND, Calif., March 1 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google confirmed on Tuesday that it had removed Russian state-funded publishers such as RT from its news-related features, including the Google News search tool, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and various sanctions against Russia. Kent Walker, Google's president of global affairs,...
OAKLAND, CA
Henry County Daily Herald

DirecTV expels RT from its lineup, dealing a major blow to the Russia-backed outlet in the US

DirecTV is cutting ties with RT, the Russia-backed television network infamous for promoting Vladimir Putin's agenda. A spokesperson for the US satellite carrier told CNN on Tuesday that the company had already been reviewing whether to renew the outlet's carriage agreement, which was due for expiration later this year, and that Russia's unprovoked war on Ukraine sped up its decision.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

DirecTV latest network to drop RT amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

DirecTV is the latest entity to cut ties with Russia Today, the state-owned, English-language Russian TV network, amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine."In line with our previous agreement with RT America, we are accelerating this year’s contract expiration timeline and will no longer offer their programming effective immediately," the television distributor told Axios in a statement on Tuesday. The European Union has also announced plans to blacklist the Russian TV network as well as the state-owned news agency Sputnik.“Russia Today and Sputnik, as well as their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
KEYT

Report: Russia-backed RT America to cease production

CNN is reporting that the U.S. arm of Russian state-backed media outlet RT will be effectively shutting down. CNN on Thursday cited a memo from the production company behind RT America. CNN says that the general manager of Washington-based T&R Productions, Misha Solodovnikov, told employees that it would be ceasing production because of “unforeseen business interruption events.” He said most employees will be permanently laid off. Messages left with RT were not returned. A man identifying himself as Misha on the phone declined to comment. RT America has been steadily sidelined in the U.S.
BUSINESS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
POLITICO

The U.S. won’t repeat it’s sending Stingers to Ukraine

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Two senior U.S. officials openly said this week that the United States was sending Stinger missiles to Ukraine — but now neither the White House, Pentagon nor State Department will openly confirm that’s the case. On Tuesday,...
MILITARY

