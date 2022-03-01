ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volkswagen consortium's bid for Europcar extended into Q2

 2 days ago
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A consortium that includes Volkswagen that has made a bid to take over Europcar for 2.9 billion euros ($3.22 billion) said on Tuesday the deal was on track for the second quarter rather than the first.

Volkswagen, along with asset manager Attestor Limited and Dutch mobility group Pon Holdings BV, is offering 0.50 euro per share in Europcar, which could be topped up by 0.01 euro per share if 90% of shareholders take up the bid.

The consortium, Green Mobility Holding, said in Tuesday’s statement that Europcar had confirmed it would extend the deal deadline from March 31 to June 30, and that it was making “good progress towards its intended acquisition”.

The consortium cited “ongoing pre-filing discussions” with the European Commission for the delay.

($1 = 0.9003 euros)

IN THIS ARTICLE
