No. 3 Syracuse women’s lacrosse lost its first game of the season in overtime at No. 6 Northwestern, 16-15, on Tuesday night. It’s the third game in a row SU has played a ranked opponent within one goal. The Orange beat No. 17 Notre Dame and No. 4 Stony Brook by one earlier this season. It’s SU’s first loss under first-year coach Kayla Treanor.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO