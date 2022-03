Add Ronda Rousey to the plethora of past and present MMA fighters showing support for Cain Velasquez. Velasquez, 39, is facing an attempted murder charge, as well as multiple counts of assault with a gun and deadly weapon, in connection with a shooting that took place Monday in San Jose, Calif. Police say Velasquez chased after Harry Goularte and shot several times at a truck carrying him, his stepfather and mother. The stepfather, who was the driver, sustained a gunshot wound during the incident.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO