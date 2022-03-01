ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becahi’s Justin Kanyuk, Allentown Central Catholic’s Lavon Johnson among three EPC players chosen to play in Big 33 Classic

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 2 days ago
Three Eastern Pennsylvania Conference players including Central Catholic's Lavon Johnson have been selected to the Pennsylvania roster in the Big 33 Classic. Johnson had a league-best 101 tackles, including 36 for loss and 8 sacks in being named The Morning Call's EPC defensive player of the year for the second straight year. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference didn’t have a football team win a state playoff game last fall, but the conference still was stocked was plenty of talent.

It’s not a surprise that three EPC players have been selected to participate for Pennsylvania in the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association Big 33 Classic at 2 p.m. Memorial Day, May 30 at Bishop McDevitt’s Rocco Ortenzio Stadium in Harrisburg.

Bethlehem Catholic’s University of North Carolina-bound offensive lineman Justin Kanyuk has been selected along with The Morning Call’s EPC defensive player of the year Lavon Johnson of Allentown Central Catholic. Joining them will be Stroudsburg’s defensive end Nate Voorhis, who is headed to the University of Connecticut.

The Pennsylvania coaching staff will feature Bangor Area head coach Paul Reduzzi.

Kanyuk, who is Becahi’s National Football Foundation scholar-athlete nomination, is listed at 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds. He was a first-team all-state selection this year in Class 4A and a second-team choice as a junior.

Johnson, who is headed to a prep school, was a force on defense in leading Allentown Central Catholic to its second straight District 11 4A title. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, Johnson had a league-best 101 tackles, including 36 for loss and eight sacks in being named The Morning Call’s EPC defensive player of the year for the second straight year. He was also a two-time first-team all-state selection and was an honorable mention all-state choice as a sophomore in 2019.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Voorhis was a first-team EPC North selection on defense. On offense he had 14 catches for 120 yards for the Mountaineers.

This will be the ninth consecutive time that Pennsylvania will play Maryland in the Big 33 Classic. Pennsylvania won six of the last eight meetings including a 21-0 final in 2019 and 20-0 last year. No game was held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

No Super Bowl has been played without a Big 33 alumni involved. The streak was kept alive this year by Cincinnati’s Tyler Boyd, who had a hand in four Pennsylvania touchdowns in a 58-27 rout in the 2013 Big 33 Classic.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

