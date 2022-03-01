ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

The Chinese Communist Party is Rethinking its Taiwan Strategy | Opinion

By Keith Nobles and Jimmy Sengenberger
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For now, it is unclear if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can save his country, but it is entirely possible he has saved Taiwan—and indelibly changed the global...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 103

Christopher Carlton
2d ago

China will have the biggest problem ever. They won't be able to pay for the War once NATO turns OFF the Faucets of Cash flowing into their country. We can literally shut down their economy.

Reply(16)
19
Bethumm
2d ago

This article seems a little over optimistic to me, this may change Chinas timing or approach to invading Taiwan but I'm sure it will remain on their "to do" list.

Reply(1)
17
Felix Argyle
1d ago

The key difference is that the U.S and many other countries have important business interests in Taiwan so an Invasion from China WILL lead to a direct war with the U.S and NATO, something that has the extreme potential of ending the world.

Reply(1)
9
Related
Daily Mail

China says it is willing to mediate between Russia and Ukraine after saying it 'deeply regretted' the war in sign that Beijing's support for Putin is wavering

China has seemingly offered to mediate ceasefire negotiations between Ukraine and Russia amid its strongest comments yet over the conflict. A statement from Beijing yesterday said: 'Ukraine is willing to strengthen communications with China and looks forward to China playing a role in realising a ceasefire.'. Chinese authorities added they...
POLITICS
The New Yorker

Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
Washington Times

China fumes as U.S. approves $100 million Patriot missile deal with Taiwan

The Biden administration has signed off on a $100 million deal with Taiwan to boost its missile defense capabilities, sparking an angry reaction from the Chinese government Tuesday. The deal will provide five years’ worth of engineering support to the island intended to “sustain, maintain and improve the Patriot Air...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Communist China#South China#Russian#Saudis
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Country
Germany
Country
China
Country
Russia
Fortune

Where do you take your $100 million megayacht to make sure the U.S. can’t seize it, and other questions Russian oligarchs are asking themselves

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russian oligarchs are worried the increasing sanctions imposed by the West are coming for their superyachts, and they’re scrambling to stash them somewhere safe. The U.S....
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Washington Examiner

Why Russia is highly unlikely to use nuclear weapons

As Russia struggles to conquer Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has moved his strategic nuclear forces to a heightened alert posture. Satellite imagery also indicates that the Russian Northern Fleet has moved more ballistic missile submarines into Arctic and Barents sea patrol sectors. While U.S. nuclear forces remain at standard readiness levels, the U.S. military has a greater baseline readiness and redundant nuclear strike capability than does Russia.
MILITARY
CNBC

Pentagon orders departure of U.S. troops in Ukraine as Russia crisis escalates

WASHINGTON – Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered U.S. troops who deployed to Ukraine last year to leave the country and reposition elsewhere in Europe. The new marching order comes as an estimated 100,000 Russian troops equipped with advanced weaponry line Ukraine's eastern border and the northern border with Belarus, a Moscow ally.
MILITARY
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
821K+
Followers
84K+
Post
761M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy