Energy support scheme payments to households set to begin

Payments in a £55 million scheme to subsidise households badly hit by rising energy costs will begin to be made on March 10.

A one-off payment of £200 will be made automatically to around 280,000 eligible people in Northern Ireland in receipt of specified benefits.

The payment will be made through existing payment channels, without the need for an application.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “The rising cost of living and soaring increases in energy bills continues to have major impact on people who are finding it harder to cope.

“Many are struggling to afford essentials, such as heating their homes and paying for their electricity.”

While it will help people in the short term we have seen from the rising cost of heating bills that it will only be a sticking plaster approach at best

Mark H Durkan

But SDLP communities spokesman Mark H Durkan said it was regrettable that people would receive the money near the beginning of spring and not during the cold winter period.

The Foyle MLA said: “ Families have been crying out for this support for months. We have just come through a very cold period and now as the weather is beginning to turn people will finally get this money.

“I have pressed the minister consistently since the scheme was announced in early January for a payment date. No answer was forthcoming.

“Instead many people were forced to make it through the winter with no support while they were unable to heat their homes.

“While it will help people in the short term we have seen from the rising cost of heating bills that it will only be a sticking plaster approach at best.”