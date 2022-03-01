Middlesbrough vs Tottenham LIVE: FA Cup fifth round result, final score and reaction tonight

Teenager Josh Coburn was the hero as Middlesbrough produced another FA Cup upset by knocking out Tottenham with a 1-0 extra-time victory in the fifth round.

Boro dumped Manchester United out on penalties at Old Trafford in the fourth round and followed it up in style to beat Spurs, with 19-year-old Josh Coburn’s 107th-minute strike settling the tie.

The Championship outfit were the better side throughout, booking their quarter-final spot and ensuring Spurs will end another season without a trophy after an abject display on Teesside.

Middlesbrough now join Manchester City and Crystal Palace in the quarter-finals after both Premier League sides recorded victories of their own.

