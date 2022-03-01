ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesbrough vs Tottenham LIVE: FA Cup fifth round result, final score and reaction tonight

By Michael Jones
 7 days ago

Teenager Josh Coburn was the hero as Middlesbrough produced another FA Cup upset by knocking out Tottenham with a 1-0 extra-time victory in the fifth round.

Boro dumped Manchester United out on penalties at Old Trafford in the fourth round and followed it up in style to beat Spurs, with 19-year-old Josh Coburn’s 107th-minute strike settling the tie.

The Championship outfit were the better side throughout, booking their quarter-final spot and ensuring Spurs will end another season without a trophy after an abject display on Teesside.

Middlesbrough now join Manchester City and Crystal Palace in the quarter-finals after both Premier League sides recorded victories of their own.

Relive all the action from the Riverside Stadium below.

Watford vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Arsenal climbed back into the Premier League top four as goals from Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli helped them to a lively 3-2 win over Watford at Vicarage Road.It was a victory more convincing for the Gunners than the scoreline suggests, as their young attacking players shone to punish a Hornets side that, to their credit, fought gamely until the end.Emmanuel Dennis had the ball in the net after just 17 seconds but it was ruled out for offside, although a stunning finish from Cucho Hernandez cancelled out Odegaard's opener and Moussa Sissoko set up a grandstand finish...
FA Cup: Watch the best goals from the FA Cup fifth round

Watch seven of the best goals from the FA Cup fifth round, including strikes from Manchester City's Jack Grealish, Takumi Minamino of Liverpool and Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup fourth-round matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Available to UK users only.
Liverpool secure Champions League progress despite Lautaro Martinez stunner ending win streak

And Liverpool march on. Their long winning stretch was snipped by Inter Milan at Anfield, but was easily soothed by a spot in the Champions League quarter-finals.The taxing 2-0 victory at San Siro was enough to carry Jurgen Klopp's men through, rendering a lovely Lautaro Martinez hit meaningless.Alexis Sanchez will have plenty of regret over that fact, given his unnecessary sending off and the damaging timing of it. Liverpool, meanwhile, had scored in 24 of their previous 25 home games in all competitions, but could only connect with the woodwork on Tuesday night.Inter had ensured a shutout, which was only...
Harry Kane confident Tottenham can compound Manchester United’s misery

Tottenham striker Harry Kane says his side are sensing an opportunity when they visit Manchester United on Saturday.Spurs head to Old Trafford for a crunch clash in the race for Champions League qualification and the two sides could not have had differing results over the footballing weekend.Kane put in a dazzling two-goal display as Antonio Conte's side beat Everton 5-0 on Monday night while United were hammered 4-1 in the Manchester derby, prompting inquests that will go on for most of the week.The England captain is wary of a response but says there is a chance to earn a win...
Liverpool vs Inter Milan result: Five things we learned as Reds progress in Champions League

Liverpool were beaten 1-0 by Inter Milan on the night, but two goals on the road in the first leg proved the difference.The Reds were fairly reserved from the outset, given their two-goal lead from the first half, but they still went closest in the first half as Joel Matip hit the crossbar, with Mohamed Salah then striking the post with an almost open goal to aim at after the restart.Lautaro Martinez then suddenly turned the momentum of the game on the hour with a rifled strike into the top corner - but just one minute later, Alexis Sanchez was...
Robert Lewandowski makes history as Bayern Munich demolish RB Salzburg to advance in Champions League

Robert Lewandowski scored the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history as Bayern Munich destroyed RB Salzburg 7-1 to reach the last eight of the competition.The Poland star reached the 40-goal mark for the sixth successive season with a treble blast inside the opening 23 minutes.The previous quickest hat-trick from the start of a Champions League match came in 24 minutes from AC Milan's Marco Simone, against Rosenborg in 1996.What a night 🤩Quarterfinals here we come! 🎆♦️ #FCBSAL 7-1 ♦️ pic.twitter.com/XIYh2ktduX— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) March 8, 2022Bayern were thankful for a last-minute Kingsley Coman equaliser when the two sides met...
Home advantage means England’s Joe Marler does not feel like an underdog

Eddie Jones may have installed England as underdogs for Saturday's Guinness Six Nations title collision with Ireland but Joe Marler insists they can only be favourites when playing at Twickenham.The rivals clash knowing that the losing team will be eliminated from the quest to replace Wales as northern hemisphere champions as part of a trio of contenders completed by Grand Slam-chasing France.It is a well rehearsed routine for Jones to position the opposition as favourites and while on this occasion bookmakers agree, Marler offers a different view to his head coach.Eddie Jones has named Ireland as the most cohesive side...
Jonny Bairstow ‘passionate’ about leading England rebuild

Jonny Bairstow's desire to help rebuild England's Test side was on full show on the first day of their series in the West Indies, with a fine century on the field and a declaration of his "passion" as he left it.Bairstow arrived at the crease with England 48 for four, a familiar tale of woe for a side whose tepid batting has seen them muster just one victory in their last 14 attempts.Things hit a nadir during a 4-0 humiliation in this winter's Ashes, during which Bairstow hit the only English hundred of the tour at the SCG, and another...
Measured then malicious Jonny Bairstow gives England’s ‘Red Ball Reset’ hope against West Indies

The Red Ball Reset was never going to produce immediate results. And as England squared off against West Indies in the first Test of what they hoped would be the start of a long upward curve, the assertion that things might get worse before they get better played out in a perfect microcosm across the 86 overs of this first day in Antigua.Having stumbled to 48-4, England battled through to make it to stumps on a much healthier 268-6 thanks to a measured then malicious innings of 109 from Jonny Bairstow. He remains unbeaten, as does the optimism for better...
Liverpool reach last eight of Champions League despite rare Anfield loss

Liverpool suffered their first Anfield defeat in a year after a 1-0 defeat to 10-man Inter Milan but still progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League courtesy of their two-goal first-leg advantage.Lautaro Martinez's 61st-minute goal had given the visitors a chance of overturning the deficit but Alexis Sanchez's red card for a second bookable offence less than two minutes later blew a hole in their hopes.Liverpool, who have not lost a European tie when they have won the first away leg – 37 times and counting – should have put the result beyond doubt as Mohamed Salah hit both...
Jonny Bairstow joins list of England centurions in West Indies

Jonny Bairstow joined the list of England batters to score a Test century in the Caribbean.His unbeaten 109 helped rescue England from 48 for four to end day one 268 for six.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some memorable Test tons scored by England on tour in the West Indies.Andy Sandham – 1930England's Andy Sandham, then 39, toured the Caribbean in 1930 as a replacement opener when both Jack Hobbs & Herbert Sutcliffe weren't available. In the final Test of the series at Kingston, he made 325 (Test cricket's first triple!) and a 50.Never played Test cricket...
Roman Abramovich not sold on Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss offer for Chelsea

Roman Abramovich is yet to be convinced that Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss' consortium offer is the right fit to buy Chelsea, the PA news agency understands.American billionaire Boehly and Swiss magnate Wyss are understood to have made their formal bid submission on Tuesday.But Chelsea owner Abramovich is thought to be reserving judgement amid a full review of the offer.Abramovich has already received several serious bids for Chelsea, with more expected amid high interest in the Champions League and Club World Cup holders.New York merchant bank the Raine Group is conducting the bid process for Abramovich, who has moved to...
Jurgen Klopp frustrated as ‘slapstick’ loss ends year-long unbeaten Anfield run

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not happy with the "slapstick" 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan which ended their year-long unbeaten home record but accepts it was the one game they could afford to lose.The Reds carried a two-goal advantage from the San Siro into the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie at Anfield and ended up needing it after Lautaro Martinez's 61st-minute goal had given the visitors a chance of overturning the deficit.However, Alexis Sanchez's red card for a second bookable offence less than two minutes later blew a hole in Inter's hopes and although Liverpool should have...
Jonny Bairstow to the rescue for England in Antigua

England relied on an old stager to kick-start their ailing Test team's new era, with Jonny Bairstow's classy century saving the tourists on day one of the first Test against the West Indies.Change has been in the air ever since a catastrophic Ashes series limped to its conclusion in January, with a ruthless cull of off-field staff and on-field talent, all in the aid of a heavily trailed 'red-ball reset'.But the new era had started to look an awful lot like the old one as the hosts dominated the opening skirmishes at Antigua's Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, knocking over a...
